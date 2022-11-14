Without Mayweather or big name, Gervonta Davis PPV’s will fail

Boxing champion Gervonta Davis is at a crossroads in his career as a fight with Ryan Garcia on Pay Per View hangs in the balance.

With his future uncertain regarding promoter, manager, network, or opponent, Davis is staring into an absolute abyss at the moment.

The PPV sales ship has altered course these days as several fighters, including Davis, jockey to become the next superstar on more than a handful of paid platforms.

At 28 years of age and with sellout shows behind him, Davis is where he should be in terms of today’s market.

Adding streaming services and a spat of online outlets broadcasting their standalone events means the boxing purchase scheme spreads out more than before.

Fans these days have to make decisions monthly about what they can afford. This situation is mainly down to the addition of DAZN, Triller, Global Titans, Black Prime, and ESPN+ over the past few years.

This kind of competition saw off HBO, but Showtime is doing things differently, and bosses hope they can cope with the alterations.

Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather

The one thing Davis has in his locker that many others don’t is the backing of Floyd Mayweather and Leonard Ellerbe. The pair know how the game works but have seemingly struggled to keep their man happy in recent months.

If they remain as a team, the sky is the limit in terms of passing the baton from Mayweather to Davis and rivaling Canelo Alvarez.

“Tank” is steadily rising through the pound-for-pound rankings and gaining a loyal following. He sells out arenas on his excitement and charisma alone.

Those who championed Mayweather to secure the best PPV numbers in the business are doing similar for Davis. It’s a very calculated operation.

As the saying goes, “Rome didn’t get built in a day,” and these things take time. But at 28, now is the time to step up the opposition and only fight big names.

Pay Per View run

As of now, and with two helpings of over 200,000 sales secured, Davis is on the correct path. Yesterday’s one million sales are today’s 500,000.

You put your price bar over $50, hit that mark, and you’re golden.

Davis can command $75 already. And given the fact he’s halfway to the new benchmark, those who doubt him should look at the facts before dismissing his achievements.

The take-home from a Gervonta Davis Pay Per View is around $18,750,000. Not bad for a night’s work when you add the gate receipts from a sellout arena.

Davis is big business if you know how today’s market works. Therefore, the constant berating of the super-lightweight star is unfounded.

In terms of that formula, the three-weight ruler has the boxing world in the palm of his hands.

Nobody else is doing what Davis is doing right now. Even seasoned unified champions struggle to get the bums on seats Davis does regularly.

Canelo is back campaigning on Pay Per View after controlling his destiny. However, Davis might look at the Mexican’s fight-by-fight basis and think that’s not a bad idea.

Mayweather Promotions

Working with Mayweather and Ellerbe would still be on the menu for some events and not others if he decides not to sign a new Mayweather Promotions contract.

Ellerbe consistently has to defend the fighter on social media, as any promoter would do. But the hard facts are already there if you know where to look.

Davis now needs a dance partner who can take him over the supersonic barrier. At present, there are many at 135 and 140 that could share the burden.

Ryan Garcia is one, and Devin Haney is another. If Adrien Broner can get himself together at 140 or even a catchweight, “The Problem” would be in the mix too.

Breaching the 300 or 400k total could take another move up for “Tank” – potentially against Broner.

Today, fans should be embracing one of the most exciting rising stars in the sport. They should get behind Davis’ inevitable rise to the summit of the pound-for-pound pile.

If he plays the game right, as he has been doing, nothing will stop Gervonta Davis from being the top PPV star in the world in the next few years.

