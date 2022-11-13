Fans ask ‘where’s the Fury vs Chisora undercard’ for non sell-out

December 3 remains on course to have a lot of tickets left in under three weeks, as fans wonder when the Fury vs Chisora undercard announcement will come.

Currently, only three bouts are penciled in, without opponents for another four who are due to appear on the bill.

Fury vs Chisora undercard

For a Pay Per View, the rest of the card away from the Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora III and Daniel Dubois vs Kevin Lerena double-headed main event looks wafter-thin.

Frenchman Yvan Mendy will defend his European lightweight title against Denys Berinchyk. The other quartet is Karol Itauma, Fury’s cousin Hosea Burton, friend Isaac Lowe, and Royston Barney Smith.

With BT Sport Box Office selling the event for $30 [£24.95 UK], the whole affair leaves much to be desired.

Complaints began immediately once the Fury vs Chisora fight got confirmed, with many of the paying public disgruntled at “The Gypsy King” fighting someone he’s beaten twice.

The second encounter in 2014 saw the pair booed out of the arena as Fury completely dominated and stopped Chisora.

BT Sport is even billing the fight “Never Say Never” and comparing it to the ultimate underdog story. However, the UK public isn’t buying it, literally.

Eighty-nine sections remain available at the last count, with only 20 days left until the first bell.

Fury vs Chisora hospitality tickets

Promoter Frank Warren has now announced the hospitality for the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium-hosted fight.

“IMG is delighted to inform you that additional new Official Hospitality options are now on sale starting from £349 + VAT,” read the statement.

“Whether it’s a centrally situated Premium Ticket with light hospitality or Ringside with our all-inclusive VIP package, this is the perfect opportunity to entertain clients or celebrate Christmas with your staff.

“Boxing Day has come early this Christmas!”

Premium packages are £349 + VAT, with the ringside package coming in at a whopping £2,499, including VAT.

For those prices, you’d expect a better list of competitors with some big-name opponents to entertain the masses.

Pay Per View undercard boost

One fan asked: “How’s the undercard coming along?”

Another said: “I feel for the cranks who paid top dollar for tickets. There will be freebies all over the place on the night.”

A third stated: “I wouldn’t even illegally live stream this fight.”

Finally, a fourth said: “Where’s the undercard for Fury vs Chisora?”

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.

