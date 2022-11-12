Mike Ohan Jr lands dream fight at Madison Square Garden

Former New England Welterweight Champion Mike Ohan, Jr. (16-1, 9 KOs) is preparing for his potential career-changing fight on December 10th against 2020 U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (6-0, 4 KOs) at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Johnson vs. Ohan, Jr. is a scheduled 8-round welterweight match on a Top Rank card, headlined by a Heisman Night fight featuring Teofimo Lopez against Jose Pedraza, which will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Ohan, Jr. isn’t overly concerned about fighting a much-hyped prospect, who is promoted by event promoter Top Rank,, at the mecca of boxing on a much larger viewing platform.

“I’ll embrace it,” Ohan, Jr. “I’ve fought a lot of top guys in the amateurs like Jamaine Ortiz, who just fought Vasiliy Lomachenko. I feel like I belong at the top level with them, but they started competing earlier than me in the amateurs. I was 16-17 and had a lot of catching up to do.

“This is what all the years of me working so hard has been for. It’s been a dream of mine even as a kid, before I started boxing. It’s starting to payoff; I need to executive the game plan on fight night.”

“I couldn’t be prouder of Mike and what he has accomplished so far in boxing,” Ohan’s promoter, Granite Chin president Chris Traietti commented. “He’s a great guy with great work ethic, and he has a ton of heart. He jumped all over this opportunity when it was presented. This is why guys fight; to hopefully get a chance to shine at an event like this at Madison Square Garden. Mike grinded and grinded, now he has his well-deserved opportunity at stardom.”

Ohan, Jr. is the son of a retired pro boxer, (14-6-2, 11 KOs), who served as a sparring partner for the great Marvelous Marvin Hagler.

The 24-year-old Johnson, fighting out of Cleveland, was a highly decorated U.S. amateur boxer who was a member of the 2020 USA Olympic Boxing Team. He was a 2-time winner of the USA National Championships (2016 & 2017), as well as a gold medalist at the 2016 AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships, and 2014 USA Junior Olympic National Championships.

“He’s a great fighter,” Ohan, Jr. talked about his upcoming opponent. “Everything he does, he’s excellent at, not just good. I have to bring my A game to prove I belong. All the greats have adjusted to the situation and that’s what I have to do. I’ve put in all the blood, sweat and tears. Whatever he throws, I’ll be ready.”

Fighting in Madison Square Garden is the ultimate venue for Ohan, Jr. along with most fighters. Some may feel that the cards are stacked against Ohan, Jr., but he clearly isn’t worried about all the hoopla associated with fighting at MSG on ESPN+ against the event promoter’s highly touted boxer.

“It’s just going to be me and him in the ring,” Ohan, Jr. concluded. “Madison Square Garden is an historic place. Rocky Marciano, Sugar Ray Robinson…all the greats have fought there. I love boxing history and I’m blessed to be fighting there. I do live closer to New York City than him and I’m sure people will come out for me.

“At the end of the day, though, everybody will know who I am. An impressive performance will raise my stock, but I’m going in the ring to win!”