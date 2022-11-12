Floyd Mayweather’s huge weight disadvantage makes no difference

Floyd Mayweather is out-weighed by over twenty pounds by his YouTuber opponent Deji as the pair ready to battle on Sunday.

But that disadvantage in Dubai won’t make the slightest difference to the result. If Floyd Mayweather wants to knock Deji out, he will.

If Floyd Mayweather wants Deji to go the distance, it will happen. The five-weight world champion can do whatever he wants with the starstruck Briton.

Floyd Mayweather vs Deji weights:

Mayweather weighed just under 155 pounds. Deji scaled just over 175.

The bill for the event between one of the sport’s most iconic names and a social media influence features a mixed bag.

The entire undercard includes the following:

Tommy Fury vs. Paul Bamba

Delfine Persoon vs. Ikram Kerwat

Bobby Fish vs. Eliasu Sulley

Jadier Herrera vs. Franklin Manzanilla

Harley Benn vs. Faizan Anwar

Jack Fincham vs. Anthony Taylor

Exhibition

It’s an eclectic blend. Tune in if you like to watch substandard boxing that will be scattered with car park punch-ups and a lack of skill.

Mayweather, who had fun the last time he made a massive paycheck in Dubai, is looking forward to it.

“I am delighted to bring this incredible boxing experience to Dubai. Global Titans will give fans an unrivaled boxing match with a huge undercard,” said Mayweather.

“It is an honor to be a part of such an iconic event in an iconic city. I want to thank the Global Titans team for reaching out to me and giving back so much to the sport I love.”

“Huge thanks to Global Titans and my team for creating this incredible opportunity,” said Deji. “It’s a privilege to be headlining this phenomenal spectacle in Dubai against the all-time great Floyd Mayweather.

“This is going to be fun!”

Mayweather vs. Deji will be live on DAZN PPV in the U.S. and Canada (USD 14.99/CAD 14.99 for current subscribers), the U.K. and Ireland (£16.99/€16.99 for current subscribers), Australia (AUD 44.99 for current subscribers), New Zealand (NZD 24.99 for existing subscribers) and Japan (JPY 2,400 for current subscribers). All new subscribers will also need to purchase one month’s subscription to DAZN together with the PPV.

Mayweather vs Deji will be broadcast live on DAZN PPV in the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan from an already sold-out Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on 13th November. Fans can tune in to this blockbuster event by visiting www.DAZN.com.

