Etienne vs King features on Shore Wars November 17

Star Boxing’s “Shore Wars” is set to take place next Thursday night at Mulcahy’s in Wantagh, Long Island. On the undercard, Star Boxing is bringing some true New York grit in the form of cruiserweight clash between EMMANUEL ETIENNE (2-0 1KO) of Uniondale, New York and AFUNWA KING (5-1 1KO) of the Bronx, New York.

Etienne, a New York City Police Officer, prepares to take a major stride in his professional boxing career, stepping up in a 6-round fight against a talented fighter in Afunwa King.

Etienne made his pro debut in 2019 when he knocked out Charles Johnson in the 3rd round. Most recently, in May, Etienne took dominated Tunde Fatiregun at Star Boxing’s “Borough Boxing,” earning his second victory.

With his sights set on November 17, Etienne not only looks to remain undefeated, but to make a statement win in the process.

King, who was born in Nigeria, moved to the Bronx and went on to become a 2018 NY Golden Gloves Open Champion.

As a professional King has faced five former undefeated fighters, making Etienne his sixth opponent to boast an undefeated record. King has made a stellar account of himself to this point, grabbing four opponents’ perfect records along the way to his 5-1 record.

Fans are in for a treat when Etienne and King meet on November 17th. A tenacious clash between two New York combatants brings with it all the makings of a show stealing fight.

In what is slated to be a thrilling main event, New York fan favorite and undefeated super welterweight TYRONE “PRETTY BOY” JAMES (12-0 9KO’s) will look to remain undefeated against OMAR “THE GRINCH” SIALA (39-20-3 23KO’s).

Also on the card is undefeated Irish product, “THE SILENT ASSASSIN” RYAN O’ROURKE (8-0 1KO) in a 6 round super lightweight bout against power punching German, ANDREAS “MAESTRO” MAIER (8-6 5KO’s); Elmont’s undefeated super welterweight ZAY “NO CHOICE” FLAHERTY (4-0 2KO’s) against Rhode Island’s KEENAN RAYMOND (1-4-1) in a 6 round super welterweight bout; and undefeated Yonkers super featherweight IMAN LEE (5-0 3KO’s) against DOM BREEN (pro debut) of Staten Island in a 4 round super featherweight bout.

“Shore Wars” is presented by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing, the longest running and most consistent boxing promotional company in New York.