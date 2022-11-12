Don King adds cruiserweight Noel Mikaelyan to stable after WBC Award

The world’s most recognizable boxing promoter’s stable of champions just got bigger as Hall of Famer Don King signed WBC Silver Cruiserweight Champion Noel Mikaelyan to a promotional contract.

“The fantastic WBC Silver Cruiserweight Champion, Noel Mikaelyan, believes that there is no one out there he can’t beat, said King, who also promotes the current WBC Cruiserweight World Champion Ilunga Makabu.

“Both of these two super great WBC Super Cruiserweight Champions feel they are the world’s best. My mission has always been to give the people what they want and pit the best against the best. What a super sensational attraction that would be if these two fighters would eventually meet.

“Mikaelyan should have won the Super Six Cruiserweight tournament. The judges saw it differently and took his title opportunity from him after a great performance, only to be denied. He’s ready to show them that he belongs at the top,” said King, who was honored by the WBC at their annual convention in Acapulco as “The Best Promoter in History”.

King was unable to attend the WBC Convention as he was under doctor’s care, but he still was hard at work signing Mikaelyan and state “my heart and my mind was with the WBC Board and I greatly appreciate the honor that has been bestowed upon me.”

“I’m excited to sign with the legendary Don King, a true icon and a trailblazer who has promoted some of the biggest stars in the world of boxing,” said Mikaelyan. “I believe Don is perfectly suited to guide my career and give me the opportunities and platform to become a world champion and realize my dreams. I can’t wait to fight under the DKP banner.”

The 32-year-old German has only two blemishes in his professional career of 28 bouts. His record stands at 26-2 with 11 KOs.

His last fight on February 12 of this year saw him score a unanimous decision over Youri Kayembre Kalenga to win the WBC Silver Cruiserweight title. He dominated the fight as the three judges had the fight 119-109, 118-110 and 117-111.

Mikaelyan won the WBC International Cruiserweight title as he knocked out Jesse Bryan in the fourth round on Dec. 12, 2020.

The two losses on his record were close decisions, the last one coming Nov. 10, 2018 for the WBC Diamond Cruiserweight championship. Mikaelyan felt he beat Mairis Briedis, but the judges saw differently scoring the fight 114-112 115-111 and 116-110 in favor of Briedis.

His first loss came after a 21-bout winning streak came to an end on May 20, 2017 when Krzysztof Wlodarczyl won another controversial majority decision with the judges after one judge had it 115-113 for Noel and the other two judges seeing it 116-112 and 115-114 of his opponent.