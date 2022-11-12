The weird and unfathomable fat-shaming of Andy Ruiz Jr

Andy Ruiz Jr. has faced fat-shaming on several occasions during his boxing career as his weight fluctuated from bout to bout.

But none was more fascinating than when British heavyweight Dillian Whyte joked about Ruiz’s weight and then hit the scales weighing more.

Whyte went for it with a vengeance on social media as the pair continued to dislike each other in the public arena.

‘The Body Snatcher’ was in a bullish mood, as always, as Whyte insulted Ruiz for the umpteenth time.

Andy Ruiz Jr.’s weight

Whyte forgot to mention at the time of his words that he weighed more than Ruiz in a previous fight than the Mexican had for eleven out of his last twelve bouts.

Ruiz has only scaled higher than Whyte’s victory over Mariusz Wach once since 2014, and that was for his rematch defeat to Anthony Joshua.

On average, Ruiz has weighed 261 pounds through his entire career of 35 fights, ten pounds less than Whyte in December 2019.

Despite this statistic, Whyte gave Ruiz a piece of his mind.

“Go eat cakes, man,” he told Ruiz. “When we made you offers to fight, you weren’t serious. Now you spend half your money on sweets.

“You are looking for a payout. See you later, fat guy.”

Those words led to tremendous fan response. They fluctuated between some joining in the insults to others backing Ruiz for the victory.

Comments included: “Dillian spends all week trying to get a payday from Fury, then calls out Ruiz for trying to do the same.”

“Anyone who thinks a tip-top Ruiz is an easy night’s work for Whyte should find another sport.”

“Depends. Which Andy is going to show up? The Ruiz in First Joshua fight or the Ruiz in Rematch with Joshua?”

Dillian Whyte

When the barb flew, the pair had fights lined up. Those clashes came following Whyte offering Ruiz a reported $5 million to fight.

No evidence ever came about, and Whyte then faced Alexander Povetkin and got knocked spark out. He had to gain revenge in the rematch to set up a clash with Tyson Fury, which he also lost.

Fury vs Whyte was ordered by the WBC after ‘The Gypsy King’ came through Deontay Wilder once again.

Ruiz has his path to a WBC heavyweight title shot in the future. Promoter Al Haymon brokered a deal with WBC President for a tournament to secure the mandatory.

‘The Destroyer’ has already lost weight when beating Luis Ortiz in the semi-final after training hard and hiring a new team.

A fight with Wilder on Pay Per View is now on the cards. Since he got KO’d twice, Whyte’s fat-shaming has subsided.

