Conwell vs Abreu sanctioned as WBC eliminator on Zepeda vs Prograis

The stakes have been raised for the highly anticipated ten-round junior middleweight showdown between top rated contenders Charles ‘Bad News’ Conwell, (17-0, 13 KOs) and Juan Carlos “Merengue’ Abreu, (25-6-1, 23 KOs), now being mandated by the World Boxing Council (WBC) as a Semifinal World Title Eliminator.

The declaration took place yesterday at the WBC’s 60th Annual Convention in Acapulco, Mexico. The WBC’s Junior Middleweight World Champion is Jermell Charlo, also the division’s undisputed champion.

Conwell vs. Abreu is featured on Saturday, November 26 at ‘Battle of the Best’, headlined by the long-awaited WBC 140lb. World Championship between #1 Ranked Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda and #2 Ranked Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis from ‘The War Grounds’, Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA, just outside of Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old all-action Charles Conwell hits ‘The War Grounds’ ring following a third-round knockout of Abraham Juarez Ramirez on June 2, 2022.

Battle-tested veteran Juan Carlos Abreu makes his return to battle following a second-round knockout of Emilio Julio on August 12, 2022. On October 29, 2021, Abreu traveled to the United Kingdom impressively knocking out highly touted and undefeated Kazak prospect Tursynbay Kulakhmet in the seventh round.

Presented and produced by Legendz Entertainment in association with MarvNation Promotions, “Battle of the Best” can be seen live on cable, satellite, telco and streaming PPV outlets on Saturday, November 26 beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT. including FITE and PPV.COM.

Remaining tickets starting at $39 for the live event can be purchased online at AXS.com. Dignity Health Sports Park is located at 18400 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA 90746.