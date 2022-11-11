Team USA’s Cornellio Phipps talks Youth World Championships

As talented featherweight Cornellio “Chada” Phipps prepares for the upcoming Youth World Championships, he admits to living the dream, and before he turns pro in a few years, the Olympic-style boxing plan for him is medaling in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The 17-year-old Phipps, who fights out of Oxford, Pa., first got into boxing four years ago on the advice of his father. Phipps played basketball and football, but he didn’t feel either of those were his true spot.

He actually fell in love with boxing while watching fights before he even boxed, when he was seven.

“I tell people to never give up their dreams, to keep punching, and never let anybody doubt you,” Phipps said. “This feels good (preparing for the Youth Worlds). I never thought I’d get to this stage. It’s been tough but fun. I’m on Team USA representing my country.

“It starts on the big stage by me medaling at the Youth Worlds (November 14-26, in La Nucia, Spain). Being on Team USA has made a big difference for me.

“I’ve learned how to box against different moves, understanding the points system, and how to win. Training in Colorado Springs has helped me to succeed and also have fun learning from my new coaches.”

Phipps has already tasted success prior to the Youth Worlds. He has captured gold medals at the 2022 USA Boxing National Qualifier, 2021 USA Boxing Youth National Championships, as well as the 2020 and 2019 Junior National Championships.

All-around boxer-puncher is the best way to describe Phipps style in the ring. He can brawl, box, and move around well. “I’m more of a boxer than brawler,” he noted.

“I can fight on the outside or lay on the ropes. I move and show angles, plus I can easily switch to southpaw (from his orthodox stance).”

Like many of his young USA Boxing teammates, the Youth Worlds will be the first international competition of his career. These championships is something he is really looking forward to for a wide variety of reasons.

“I’m excited to be fighting on my first international competition at the Youth Worlds in Spain,” Phipps concluded.

“I was supposed to fight in a tournament in Bulgaria in 2020, but that was canceled due to COVID. I’m going to show my skills at the Youth Worlds to prove I belong at the top level, and that is the Olympics.”