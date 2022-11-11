Path to Glory undercard bouts set for Nov 18

Thompson Boxing’s “Path to Glory” card is all set with all bouts complete. In the 8-round main event, welterweight Louie Lopez (12-1-1, 4 KOs), of Corona, Ca, faces undefeated prospect Adrian Gutierrez (12-0-1, 6 KOs) of Chula Vista, Ca.

In the 8-round bantamweight co-main event, Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores (13-0, 11 KOs) of Coachella, California, will battle Armando Torres (26-22, 19 KOs), of Mexico City, Mexico.

“Path to Glory” will take place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA on Friday, November 18th, 2022. Doors open at 6:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT.

Tickets are priced at $50, $75, $100, and $125 and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900 or online at www.thompsonboxing.com.

Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new mobile app downloadable on Apple and Google.

UNDERCARD BOUTS:

Middleweight Nelson “Nuckle” Oliva (4-0, 4 KOs), of Rialto, CA, will fight Mike Plazola (2-2, 1 KO) of Waterloo, IA. (6-rounds)

Lightweight Ioannis “The Greek Assassin” Manouilidis (3-0) of Los Angeles, CA, will take on Erick “Aidahoe” Garcia Benitez (3-3, 1 KO) of Guadalajara, Mexico. (6-rounds)

Lightweight Juan Sanchez (4-0, 4 KOs), of Buena Park, CA, will look to continue his KO streak as he faces Miguel Angel Barajas (3-2, 2 KOs), of Guadalajara, Mexico. (6-rounds)

Opening the card will be a welterweight bout between Elias “Ingles” Diaz (11-1,6 KOs) of National City, CA, taking on David “Terminator” Thomas (6-4-1, 2 KOs), of Woodland, Ca. (8-rounds)

Rich Marotta will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer. Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.