Middleweight Ricky Hatton ripped to shreds, in tremendous shape

Former world champion Ricky Hatton looks in tremendous shape as the Manchester fighter prepares for a comeback in Manchester.

Hatton is returning for the first time in a decade. He faces Marco Antonio Barrera on Sky Sports.

It may only be an exhibition, but judging by the ripped physique of Hatton, “The Hitman” is in no mood to play around with the Mexican.

At the weigh-in, Hatton hit just over 159lbs at 44.

Speaking exclusively to World Boxing News during the build-up, Hatton promises a special night and a competitive fight on November 12.

“I wanted to do an exhibition with someone I hadn’t boxed. And against someone who is respected and regarded by boxing fans.

“As I said before, Marco is a multi-weight world champion legend. But I only planned one last dance.

“I don’t know, let’s see how this one goes. I guess the fans will determine if they want to see another.

“I’m lucky that I have the best fans in the world. I want to see what happens with this before I make a decision.

“My hopes are that everybody has a great night to remember for the right reasons.

“Entertaining quality boxing and maybe a little fun is thrown in. There will be some great boxing earlier on by Sky Sports.

“Natasha Jones is looking to unify her world titles, Dalton Smith and Brad Rea, who trains at our gym in title fights.

“Prospects like Frazer Clark coming through, and then it’s over to the exhibition.

“I want the fans to go home saying what a great night, and if they are happy, then so will I.”

Hatton added: “When somebody first approached me about an exhibition fight, it was after the Roy Jones Jr vs Mike Tyson exhibition. They asked if I would do one.

“I said if it was the right person, yes. Then Mike Jones, the promoter, said what about Marco?

“I said, ‘It’s a great shout,’ as I’m a massive fan of Marco’s. I used to go and watch him in Vegas, and we became mates.”

“It’s going to be electric,” the two-weight world champion predicted. “That’s the one thing you miss the most when you retire from boxing. It’s the roar of the crowd.

“To get the chance to hear that roar one more time makes the hairs on the back of my neck stand up. I never thought that I would get to hear “There’s only one Ricky Hatton” in the AO Manchester again. I can’t wait.”

