Conor Benn in a world of trouble, even promoter is braced for a ban

World Boxing News understands that Conor Benn looks to be in a world of trouble and could be banned from boxing for a year or more.

The British welterweight began his hearing this week following Benn’s admission of two failed drug tests for the banned substance clomifene.

Benn will be exiled from the sport in a turbulent time for the undefeated contender if found guilty.

The WBC rejected a recent request by promoters Matchroom Boxing to keep Benn in their ratings. The WBO has since moved to give Benn ten days to prove his innocence, or they will do likewise.

Conor Benn suspension

“Based on the foregoing facts, circumstances, and the governing provision, Mr. Benn is hereby ordered to show cause within the next 10-days upon issuance of this notice as to why the WBO Ratings Committee should not suspend his rating position in the welterweight division,” said the WBO.

“Failure to comply with this order will constitute a waiver of all rights hereunder and with the Committee proceeding per WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests.”

Eddie Hearn, Benn’s handler, stated his boxer is “guilty until proven innocent” in quotes on the morning of the hearing and is bracing himself for an impending ban that he wants to get on with – if the worst happens.

Fellow boxers are not impressed with Benn after he branded himself an idiot. A previous potential opponent in Adrien Broner said: “He trying to hit me with electric, not electrolyte,” regarding Benn’s failures for traces of the drug.

I would have f***ed buddy up. I still would have beat his a**.”

On a possible ban not affecting Benn in the United States, Broner added: “F*** that ban. You banned from over there, not the U.S. I f*** buddy up.

“That Conor Benn s*** is crazy. He did f***ed up bad.”

Labeled ‘a cheat’

In several interviews, Liam Smith branded Benn “a cheat” and posted on social media, “Anyone got any clomifene for me?”

He added: “Conor is posting [Malcolm X] quotes and stuff but not explaining the situation or answering the questions.”

Benn’s reputation faces ruin moving forward if the contamination excuse is turned away by authorities. But having no license, it remains unclear who will be handing down the suspension.

The British Boxing Board of Control can’t suspend a boxing license if it doesn’t exist. UKAD, the WBC, or other organizations would have to go on what comes from the hearing.

However, it’s still not one hundred percent certain Benn won’t be allowed to box outside his own country – if he so chooses.

Doing what Dillian Whyte did when a ban was hanging over his head and fighting in Saudi Arabia could be an option.

Whyte was eventually cleared and escaped with only questions from fans about what transpired after he clashed with Oscar Rivas.

Rigorous drug testing in the future

If no ban comes, Benn must sign up for regular drug test visits from VADA Testing and UKAD tests. He has to ensure nothing contaminates his testosterone levels in the future.

The Chris Eubank Jr. fight, canceled in the ‘interests of boxing,’ seems lost for the immediate future. The Brighton man is ironically pondering a bout with Smith.

Wasserman’s Kalle Sauerland kept quiet on the situation when contacted by WBN, though. It’s reported they could fight on December 17 at the O2 Arena.

More is set to be released by the BBBofC on the situation by Wednesday of next week. Allegations of misconduct by the 26-year-old still haven’t been resolved after being upheld.

Benn has gone from the number one boxing trend on Google in October following The Daily Mail breaking the story during fight week to silence since November hit.

He faces a harsh winter if things don’t go his way.

