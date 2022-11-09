George Foreman says daughter confronted him over abuse claims

Former heavyweight champion George Foreman has revealed his daughter asked him directly about historical abuse allegations.

Two women came forward earlier this summer stating Foreman sexually abused them during the height of his first career in the 1970s.

George Foreman confronted by his daughter

Foreman refutes the claims profusely. However, after remaining silent for months over the matter, “Big” George spoke out.

He said: “That’s not right; what about the truth? “I was confronted by one of my daughters. A person [has] got to stand on the truth.

“I asked did she know how truth is spelled. L O V E. There’s no real right or truth without Love,” he added.

It sounds as though Foreman has had to deal with a lot over the issue, which will be fought in a court battle unless settled.

An August hearing heard how the women believe Foreman wronged them. Full details will come to light at a future date.

Foreman denial

Releasing a statement, Foreman denied any wrongdoing.

“Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from my family and me,” stated Foreman.

“They falsely claim that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s.”

The 73-year-old added: “I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations.

“The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments. I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies.”

Trust in God

He concluded: “I’m, and always will be, guided by my faith and trust in God.

“I will work with my lawyers to fully. I will truthfully expose my accusers’ scheme. I’ll defend myself in court.

“I don’t pick fights, but I don’t run away from them either.”

Those who know Foreman as a super-hero world champion boxer and a preacher don’t see him as capable of sexual abuse.

In these times of appropriateness, and where lines are no longer blurred, more and more cases of this nature will come against those in the public eye.

Foreman has always been a fighter. And until proven guilty, the oldest world heavyweight champion of all time is an innocent man.

