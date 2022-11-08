USA Boxing Youth World Championship squad confirmed

USA Boxing announced today the nine boxers who will represent Team USA in La Nucia, Spain at the 2022 Youth World Boxing Championships. Full team roster can be seen below.

USA Boxing National Developmental Coach Chad Wigle (Colorado Springs, Colo.) will lead the team in Spain, with assistant coaches Gilberto Garza (San Antonio, Texas), Blanca Gutierrez (Pacifica, Calif.), Elizabeth Navarro (Mission, Texas) and Richard Stephenson (Middletown, N.Y.), as well as USA Boxing Strength and Conditioning Fellow Gillian Brennan (Overland Park, Kan.).

Additional staff traveling with the team include USA Boxing High Performance Coordinator Morgan Bergquist (Colorado Springs, Colo.), USA Boxing Communications Manager Brian Taylor (Whiteville, N.C.) and Dr. Ingrid Carter (Doral, Fla.), who will serve as the Team Physician during these championships.

These Youth World Championships will be the first Youth World Championships attended by Team USA since 2018, where the team won three gold and one bronze medals. The Official Draw will take place on Monday, Nov. 14, with competition set to begin on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Finals will be divided into two days of competition on Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26.

All nine boxers will be making their Team USA international debuts at these World Championships.

89 nations have applied to participate in the tournament, with 476 male and 208 female boxers registered to compete. Final numbers will be announced at the tournament draw.

USA Boxing will continue to update the 2022 Youth World Championships website throughout the competition, including bout sheets, results, live stream information and more.

Team Roster

51 kg: Ryan Williams, Toledo, Ohio

52 kg: Sa’Rai Brown-El, Marietta, Ga.

57 kg: Cornellio Phipps, Oxford, Pa.

57 kg: Yoseline Perez, Houston, Texas

60 kg: Randi Griffith, Gouverneur, N.Y.

63.5 kg: Dedrick Crocklem, Tacoma, Wash.

71 kg: Amir Anderson, Syracuse, N.Y.

75 kg: Talia Halvorsen, Harwood Heights, Ill.

80 kg: Patrick O’Connor, Fort Washington, Md.