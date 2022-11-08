Ryan O’Rourke looking for 9th pro victory on Nov 17 Shore Wars

International flare has officially been added to Star Boxing’s “Shore Wars” fight cad on Thursday, November 17 at Mulcahy’s in Wantagh, Long Island, NY.

Hailing from Dublin, Ireland, former Irish prospect of the year and undefeated super lightweight, “THE SILENT ASSASSIN” RYAN O’ROURKE (8-0 1KO) crosses the Atlantic once again, this time in search of win number nine as he continues to turn heads in the US.

O’Rourke’s path to 8-0 was unique to say the least. Turning pro in the middle of a COVID-19 pandemic shutdown would not be advisable for most.

However, O’Rourke managed to be one of the few fighters in the world that not only had multiple opportunities but capitalized on them during this time. From his pro debut in January of 2020, O’Rourke would fight seven times before the end of 2021 with a pristine 7-0 record.

Most recently, O’Rourke secured his 8th professional win last April when he impressed at Rivers Casino in his US debut, comfortably defeating then 6-1-1 Faycal Rezkallah by unanimous decision (60-54 x3).

O’Rourke displayed impressive command of distance, throwing punches from all angles, as well as a committed body attack. O’Rourke will take on power punching, ANDREAS “MAESTRO” MAIER (8-6 5KO’s) of Menden, Germany in a 6 round super lightweight contest on November 17th.

In the main event, undefeated Elmont super welterweight “THE JACKPOT” TYRONE “PRETTY BOY” JAMES (12-0 9KO’s), one of boxing’s most charismatic prospects will fight OMAR “THE GRINCH” SIALA (39-20-3 23KO’s) in a super welterweight clash over 8 rounds.

Siala who has shared the ring with renown former world champion, Chris Eubank Jr., brings the necessary experience to challenge the rising star that is Tyrone James in what should be a thrilling main event.

“Shore Wars” is presented by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing, the longest running and most consistent boxing promotional company in New York.