Floyd Mayweather to focus on fun after ring card mimic in Dubai

Floyd Mayweather is focusing on the fun aspect of the sport when the five-weight world champion takes on UK YouTuber Deji this weekend.

Mayweather makes another big paycheck against a no-hoper when “Money” enters the ring at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Deji, who will not be as lucky as getting online casino 60 freispiele ohne einzahlung as all his exhibition opponents found out, is another passenger.

It’s another Middle Eastern jaunt, where Mayweather last fought Don Moore, mimicked a ring card girl, and played around before stopping his ex-sparring partner.

Floyd Mayweather is having fun

Mayweather said about his plans: “I’m just glad that we’re able to come together and put another great event together for the fans.

“I’ve been here so many times as far as doing big fights, and it’s all about entertainment. That’s what you’re getting on November 13.

“I’m happy to be back in the UAE to excite people. We’re both going to have fun. All the people in the world will be entertained.

“Deji has a huge following. I have a huge following. It’s all about excitement. We’re both going to bring it. I think it’s going to be really cool for the UAE.

“But I like his confidence. I like that after his first fight, he didn’t give up. He kept working hard to get better and improve.”

Deji, plucked from boxing obscurity for the fight, stated: “This is amazing. I’m truly blessed.

“This is surreal. We’re making history. I don’t really have the words to explain how I feel properly.

“At the end of the day, I’m here to have fun and showcase my skills. We’ll see what happens in the ring on November 13.

“I always want to encourage people never to give up. I was a guy who people always doubted. But I made sure I worked hard and carried on because I would never give up.

“I want to show Floyd that I’m really bringing something to the table with this fight.”

Mayweather vs Deji

Co-Owner of Global Titans Fight Series, Keane Anis, is looking forward to seeing what the event brings.

“We came up with Global Titans because I wanted to go global with big fight events and support the youth in this sport in Africa and worldwide.

“Floyd is very interested in giving back to his fans, which helped make the idea come together.”

CEO of Global Titans Fight Series, Uday Singh, added: “It takes a lot to get to where we are today.

“November 13, something huge is going to be born. It’s the start of many big things. We couldn’t be luckier to have the champ, Floyd Mayweather, headlining that fight.”

Global Titans: Mayweather v Deji will be distributed by Integrated Sports across North America live on Cable and Satellite Pay Per View via iN Demand, DIRECTV, DISH, Shaw PPV, Rogers, Bell TV, and SaskTel priced at $34.95. Additionally, it will be broadcast via Digital PPV on PPV.com, FITE, and DAZN PPV.

Furthermore, follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.