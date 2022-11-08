Errol Spence Jr vs Crawford waters muddied by Oscar De La Hoya

Terence Crawford stands accused of walking away from a deal with Errol Spence Jr. despite Oscar De La Hoya’s attempts to muddy the waters.

“Bud” inked a deal with Black Prime to take money upfront for a Pay Per View clash with David Avanesyan. The three-weight champion did this to avoid waiting for the Pay Per View sales from a FOX PPV undisputed battle.

De La Hoya’s involvement came from leftfield, as the Golden Boy promoter has nothing to do with both. In a bid to be heard, De La Hoya threatened to expose Al Haymon despite Crawford being the one who walked away.

Errol Spence Jr. and Oscar De La Hoya

Spence was annoyed with the former fighter when the pair got into it on socials.

“Oscar De La Hoya is talking about exposing somebody. But Rashidi [Ellis] left cause he knows how you handle black fighters,” said Spence.

On Crawford hightailing it out of the discussions, Spence added: “You seen an opportunity and took it to get your money.

“I’m not knocking you got going. But don’t act like we didn’t give you everything you asked for. I even said you could walk out last.”

Spence added in a final blast at ODLH: “You didn’t know s*** about me or the other young guys coming up.

“You f***ed up introducing us whenever you were just the face [of the Golden Boy company].”

De La Hoya fired back over the series of potshots. He stated: “Is that what your boss Al Hamon is telling you?

“I believe in you. I’ve always said you were the best of all of them. But, sorry, they are ruining your legacy for not fighting the top dog.

“My respects to Terence Crawford for exposing the Al Hamon circus. I’ve been dealing with this for years.

“I promoted “all” the PBC fighters, and it’s all the same with them. They are not in charge. I’ll be going live soon to elaborate and expose the truth.

He concluded: “Why would an ex-fighter get in the way of fights? I’ve made 800 million in my career. Do you think I need the money?

Terence Crawford

Spence and Crawford also had a significant barb trade, with Spence claiming he did all the heavy lifting trying to get the fight done.

Crawford accused Spence of taking a vacation, which he denied. The Omaha man was then slammed by reports he walked away as early as August to talk to Black Prime.

He signed off the argument: “They say they don’t care, but every post I make here, they come with the comments.

“You all really love me. It just hurt to say it.”

At present, the fight looks as dead as it’s ever been. It’s hard to see how they can put the pieces back together.

Spence would be best to move up in weight now rather than the reported Keith Thurman defense. Targeting Jermell Charlo seems a no-brainer for the WBA, IBF, and WBC welterweight king to beat Crawford to the punch.

Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.