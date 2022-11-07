Be careful, Terence Crawford, don’t overlook David Avanesyan

Terence Crawford is overlooking his opponent David Avanesyan as the welterweight champion prepares for his debut on Black Prime PPV.

The Pound for Pound star will make his return to the ring when he battles the WBO #6 ranked ex-European champion Avanesyan,

Crawford vs Avanesyan will occur at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, on December 10, 2022.

The 12-round bout will air live on BLK Prime PPV, with Crawford’s WBO welterweight title on the line.

Terence Crawford and Spence

However, on social media, Crawford is more interested in trading barbs with the man everybody wants him to fight.

A bitter fallout to the Errol Spence Jr. bout collapsing continues to rumble. Even when discussing his first fight in a year, Crawford hardly gave “Ava” a mention.

“We have seen player empowerment movements in other sports. Now we are starting to see it in boxing,” said Crawford.

“I have taken control of my career. My December 10 fight on BLK Prime starts my next chapter.”

Crawford chose to bring his latest world title fight back to his hometown of Omaha, Neb. He hasn’t fought in front of the always raucous Nebraska crowd since a TKO victory over Jose Benavidez in October 2018.

“My hometown fans deserve another big fight, and we will pack the CHI Health Center again on December 10.”

Crawford is looking to extend his nine-fight knockout streak, which has gone under-appreciated by boxing fans and media.

December 10 will mark Crawford’s sixth defense of his WBO welterweight title and his 17th straight world title fight across three weight divisions.

Knockout run

“I am an exciting fighter and the best closer in the sport. I have knocked out every fighter I have faced since 2016,” continued Crawford.

“I’m going to put on another entertaining fight on December 10 and continue my knockout streak.

“David Avanesyan is a formidable opponent riding a solid knockout streak of his own.

“He’s upset some excellent fighters and has nothing to lose. That makes for something that the fans will want to see.”

Avanesyan

A former WBA interim champion, Avanesyan enters this welterweight title bout on a six-fight stoppage streak dating back to 2019.

He captured the European welterweight championship. He defended that title five times before recently deciding to vacate and challenge Crawford for his WBO crown.

Considered by many boxing connoisseurs as a legitimate welterweight contender, Avanesyan is ranked top ten by three of the recognized sanctioning organizations.

His will to keep his winning streak intact will not be discarded and will undoubtedly bring an entertaining fight.

Avanesyan is no slouch. If Terence Crawford isn’t focused totally on the task at hand, he could come unstuck as he’s now on the downslide in his career.

Welterweights don’t tend to stay in their prime close to forty [unless Floyd Mayweather or Manny Pacquiao], giving Crawford just two or three years left at the top.

Being out for a year won’t help the aging process either.

Tickets priced $50, $75, $125, $200, $350, and $500 for Crawford vs. Avanesyan go on sale this Monday, November 7, at 10:00 am CT. and are available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.com.

This event is promoted by NextGen Boxing, Bash Boxing, and BLK Prime. Doors open at 5:00 pm CT with the first fight starting at 5:30 pm CT.

