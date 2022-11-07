Shinard Bunch pitted against Hank Lundy on Dec 9 in Newton

On Friday, December 9, 2022, promoter Nedal Abuhumoud of Nedal’s Promotions, in association with Paco Presents and Sampson Boxing, will proudly present “Friday Night Fights,” a stacked nine-fight night of world-class professional boxing at the Newtown A.C. in Newton Township, Pennsylvania.

In the night’s main event, super lightweight contender “Showtime” Shinard Bunch (19-1-1, 16 KOs), of Trenton, New Jersey, via Queens, New York, will look to continue his rise in a formidable 10-round test against former world-title challenger Henry “Hammerin Hank” Lundy (31-11-1, 14 KOs) of Philadelphia.

Tickets for “Friday Night Fights” are priced at Tickets $75 General Admission, $125 Ringside and $200 VIP and are available by calling 609.209.5642.

23-year-old Bunch began boxing at the New York City PAL when he was just five years old and eventually fought his way onto the USA National Amateur Team, alongside current world champions Errol Spence and Shakur Stevenson.

Bunch first appeared on ShoBox: The New Generation in July 2021, fighting to a controversial 10-round split draw with fellow up-and-comer Janelson Figueroa Bocachica. Most observers had Bunch winning comfortably. He returned to the national airwaves with a shutout eight-round unanimous decision over Kazakhstan’s Shyngyskhan Tazhibay in January of this year.

“Training is going really good,” said Bunch of his preparations for Lundy. “He’s a good veteran and I know he’s coming to fight, but I feel like I’m a complete boxer. I feel like my speed and agility will be too much for him.”

Henry “Hank” Lundy started boxing at age 18, after knocking out a schoolyard bully, and went 65–5 as an amateur, winning several titles along the way. Lundy challenged superstar Terrence Crawford for the WBO Junior Welterweight Championship in 2016, and previously held the WBO–NABO and NABF Championships.

“He’s a young hungry fighter that comes to fight,” said Lundy of his foe. “He fought a guy I helped groom by sparring him, Paul Kroll, and I know he lost. I have too much experience for him. Experience is everything, plus all the tools I bring to the table. I’m a tough test for this young guy. Too tough.”

In the night’s 10-round super welterweight co-main event, once-beaten “GES” Guido Emmanuel Schramm (15-1-1, 9 KOs) of Moreno, Buenos Aires, Argentina, will have just his second fight in the United States against Mexican veteran Carlos Antonio Zatarain (16-6-2, 9 KOs).

26-year-old Schramm, currently the Argentinean champion of his weight class, was last seen winning a 10-round unanimous decision over his countryman Jonathan Wilson Sanchez in August of this year.

The seven-fight undercard will feature several local and international prospects, including unbeaten Trenton native Mike Hilton (11-0, 7 KOs) taking on also unbeaten Dionardo Minor (4-0-2, 1 KO) of Uhland, Texas, in a six-round cruiserweight showdown.

“There’s no A or B side on the bout sheet,” said event promoter Nedal Abuhumoud, “that’s how my shows are. Everybody gets a good test that lines up with their record and you just sit back and enjoy the action. It’s going to be a fun night.”

The entire undercard will be announced shortly. On fight night, doors open at 6:30 pm. The Newtown A.C. is located at 120 Pheasant Run in Newtown, PA. For tickets or more information, please call 609.209.5642.