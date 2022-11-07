Louie Lopez vs Adrian Gutierrez tops Path to Glory on Nov 18

Welterweight rising prospect and local fan favorite Louie Lopez (12-1-1, 4 KOs), of Corona, Ca, faces yet another undefeated fighter as he takes on Adrian Gutierrez (12-0-1, 6 KOs) of Chula Vista, Ca.

The 8-round bout will serve as the main event on Thompson Boxing’s “Path to Glory” card.

“Path to Glory” will take place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA on Friday, November 18th, 2022. Doors open at 6:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT.

Tickets are priced at $50, $75, $100, and $125 and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900 or online at www.thompsonboxing.com.

Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new mobile app downloadable on Apple and Google.

In the co-main event, we will see an 8-round fight with the very popular, Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores (13-0, 11 KOs) of Coachella, California, returning to the ring to face Armando Torres (26-22, 19 KOs), of Mexico City, Mexico.

“I am doing something that even the best fighters in the division are not doing as I am fighting my third undefeated in a row,” said the major attraction in the Los Angeles, California area, Louie Lopez.

“I want to be built up the right way, like a lot of the great Thompson Boxing fighters who came before me, and I believe I am proving myself as a world-class fighter being brought up on the same path. I have a deep hunger for success and will not settle until I give my best. This is a big fight and I’m coming to win.”

“He is in a lot of trouble, he is a very vulnerable fighter,” said Adrian Gutierrez. “I am not impressed with what he brings to the ring, and I believe he is going to have a lot of issues with everything I do. I have been waiting for this moment to fight on a Thompson Boxing card, and now I will show the world what I’m all about. I am not the b-side and I will show it on fight night.”

UNDERCARD BOUTS:

Middleweight Nelson Oliva (4-0, 4 KOs), of Rialto, CA, will fight an opponent TBA. (6-rounds)

Lightweight Ioannis Manouilidis (3-0) of Los Angeles, CA, will take on an opponent TBA. (4-rounds)

Lightweight Juan Sanchez (4-0, 4 KOs), of Buena Park, CA, will look to continue his KO streak as he faces an opponent TBA. (4-rounds)

Opening the card will be a welterweight bout between Elias Diaz (11-1,6 KOs) of National City, CA, taking on David Thomas (6-4-1, 2 KOs), of Woodland, Ca. (8-rounds)

Rich Marotta will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer. Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.

This event is sponsored by HUSTLER Casino, LA’s only luxury casino; Thompson Building Materials, Transforming spaces into beautiful places; Omega Products International, The leading stucco manufacturer in the United States; Belgard, Paves the way; and Makita, Rule the outdoors.