Taylor vs Serrano II gets Cameron undisputed angle for Croke Park

A second fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano could have an altered blueprint due to Chantelle Cameron’s victory.

Cameron added three vacant super-lightweight titles to her IBF and WBC versions against the reigning welterweight queen Jessica McCaskill.

Now that Cameron holds all the straps at 140, Taylor will want a piece of that action.

Given a choice between facing Serrano, who deserved the decision in a life or death battle in New York, and fighting Cameron to become undisputed double ruler, Taylor would undoubtedly pick the latter.

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano II

That’s despite promoter Eddie Hearn stating he wanted Taylor vs Serrano 2 at Croke Park next year.

“I think September 15 or 17 this year was the date we were looking at doing it,” Hearn told the Irish BBC.

“Coming off the back of 30 April at Madison Square Garden, we wanted to try and turn it around quite quickly and get it done.

“It wasn’t ready – the fight – because Serrano wasn’t ready for that date. But now we move into 2023. We have got, not a clear pick but certainly a pick of spring or summer.

“We are going to start up those conversations again. They were very positive, and everyone was behind the event. We look forward to revisiting that.

A lot of the conversations and work were already done.

“There is still a lot of work to do, but certainly getting through the process of getting things in order, the response was very positive.”

Chantelle Cameron undisputed

Encouraging words for Serrano. However, if the fight is delayed until September, Taylor does have the option of facing both.

Taylor could move up, fight Cameron, and take the belts in the spring before meeting Serrano in the fall.

The Irishwoman has something to prove once again, just as she did when Delfine Persoon defeated her and didn’t get the decision the first time around.

With two losses that should be etched on her record, Taylor should want to do what she did against Persoon versus Serrano – if she can.

“[It’s] very much on the radar,” Hearn told BBC Radio Ulster on Taylor vs Serrano II. “I really think it must be next. We must bring her to Ireland.”

That statement got made before Cameron had four belts in her possession.

Eddie Hearn on Taylor vs Serrano at Croke Park

The Matchroom boss added: “The first one sold out Madison Square Garden and was one of the best fights we have ever seen [which Taylor lost in a realistic world].

“I think a night of boxing like that at Croke Park would fill the place really quickly. It would also bring through some emerging Irish talent.

“For years and years, no matter where I have been, every Irish man and woman has stopped me and said, ‘when are you going to bring Katie Taylor to Ireland?’

“It just wouldn’t do her career justice if we didn’t. Croke Park is a huge stadium, but she is an icon of Irish sport.

“I think we can give Irish sport a day or night they will never, ever forget.”

Becoming a two-weight undisputed champion before or on that night adds to the legacy Taylor’s promoter already believes she has right now.

Taylor is not the best of her era and has lost twice

Despite those two defeats, Hearn sees Taylor as the greatest woman ever to lace a pair of gloves. However, not many would agree.

Claressa Shields and Amanda Serrano would both rank above Taylor at the moment. Shields due to achievements and Serrano because she defeated Taylor in New York and has won world titles in seven weight classes.

Just because Eddie Hearn says she’s the best doesn’t make it accurate. You only have to look at Anthony Joshua for that.

Hearn banged on about Joshua being the greatest of all time for years. But Joshua wasn’t even the best in his own country.

The Essex man sells ice to Eskimos daily. Most of which is hot air and mere promotion of himself or his fighters.

An ‘all up in the video’ kind of boxing handler, Hearn seems to have the majority of the UK media in the palm of his hand.

America, though, that’s an entirely different story.

