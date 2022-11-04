Calls for Deontay Wilder vs Ruiz, Benavidez vs Plant, MGM May 6

Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. with David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant as co-feature has emerged as the dream event for May 6 in Las Vegas.

As WBN reported last week, Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. is on the cards for Las Vegas in the first half of 2023.

But with the confirmation that Plant and Benavidez had both signed a deal to fight on Thursday, the ideal scenario emerged for Cinco de Mayo.

Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr in Las Vegas

Ruiz and Benavidez both hold ties to the famous venue and would drive a mass of support to the strip. Add to that the Alabama slammer – the most exciting puncher in the sport – who has already headlined Vegas twice, and Plant – who fought Canelo there – you have the perfect blend to attract Americans.

Wilder and Ruiz will contest a WBC mandatory eliminator sanction for their clash. This fight ultimately decides who challenges the WBC heavyweight title and the winner of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk.

WBN stated before that Wilder vs Ruiz Jr. could happen on Cinco de Mayo weekend, but only if Canelo Alvarez gets ruled out of his regular spot.

Canelo has since stated that it’s unlikely he’d be ready for May. He’s now looking at a return in September 2023.

The Mexican superstar also believes his body needs rest following a relentless run of stellar opposition.

Benavidez vs Plant co-feature

This scenario means Wilder vs Ruiz could take the coveted date of Saturday night, May 6, with the Benavidez vs Plant encounter making it a mega-event.

It’s now up to promoters Al Haymon and Tom Brown to decide whether the double-header is viable, as World Boxing News understands earlier dates are on the table for Benavidez vs Plant to headline in its own right.

Eddie Hearn’s recent prediction when speaking to DAZN looks to have been proven wrong. “I believe so. Subject to his wrist, but I think so,” said Hearn on Canelo fighting in May.

Hearn could be out of the loop on that one.

Ruiz’s father, Andy Sr., recently confirmed that his son is considering holding his next fight in May. Therefore, waiting until the first weekend of that month makes sense, with Canelo remaining on the sidelines.

“There is one more fight left [with Al Haymon]. They have not told me who we will fight with,” Sr. told IZQUIERDAZO.

“It can also be with the other Cuban, with Frank Sanchez. But we will see who they want to put him with [next time].

“What is pretty much a given is that Andy will be back in action around the spring. If not Wilder, they’re ready to fight anyone,” concluded Ruiz Sr.

Several Las Vegas slots for Deontay Wilder vs Ruiz

However, Ruiz fought in September, defeating Luis Ortiz. Wilder scored a knockout in 177 seconds on October 15 against Helenius so that they can consider other dates.

Wilder, 43 wins and 42 KOs, recently knocked Robert Helenius out with a big right hand in the first round of their bout at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. After a short break, the Tuscaloosa native could be fresh by January or February.

Right now, Premier Boxing Champions has begun securing dates. They held several slots at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in America.

They are January 7, January 28, February 4, and March 18. The latter two will be the most encouraging for Wilder vs Ruiz if May 6 is too long to wait.

WBN reported that New York and Los Angeles, the two favored venues for Wilder and Ruiz of late, are not being considered by PBC to give neutral ground for the battle.

Fury or Usyk

The winner of the clash will get the next obliged shot at the WBC title, with Fury vs Usyk likely for around the same time in Saudi Arabia.

Joe Joyce, the number one for the WBO belt, will likely get the first opportunity. This outcome would leave Deontay Wilder or Andy Ruiz treading water until early 2024.

Either could consider facing Anthony Joshua if the Briton gets back in the win column in the coming months.

Joshua beat Ruiz via unanimous decision in their December 2019 rematch. Ruiz had knocked AJ out in the previous June, scoring brutal knockdowns.

Whichever opponent lies in their future legacy will be decided after they collide in the final of a mini WBC heavyweight champion tournament sanctioned by Mauricio Sulaiman at the request of Al Haymon.

“The Gypsy King” or Usyk will await two of the best heavyweights on the planet outside the world championship picture.

