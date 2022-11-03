Terence Crawford rats on Errol Spence Jr for having illegal firestick

Terence Crawford attempted to give his explanation for the doomed fight with Errol Spence Jr. falling apart. “Bud” even spoke live to his fans.

However, as Crawford justified signing with “Black Prime” for a December 10 clash with David Avanesyan, the welterweight champion let a big cat out of the bag.

He revealed to the world that WBC, IBF, and WBA champion Spence watches his boxing streams on an illegal firestick.

As both men are attempting to sell all their forthcoming fights as Pay Per View, it’s a revelation that one of the world’s top Pound for Pound stars isn’t paying his share.

The Texas native heard his name mentioned as Crawford explained how their conversation went about getting their share of any future PPV revenue.

Errol Spence Jr and his firestick

“I said, ‘man, we got people who are buying the fight, I mean, stealing the fight. They got the firesticks,” said Crawford.

The Omaha man said Spence laughed and responded: “Man, I got a firestick, too.”

Crawford contained: “See.’ I’m like, ‘Man, ain’t nobody really like buying, you know what I mean, pay-per-views no more.’

“I said, ‘Man, we get this up-front money, and we good. It’s a no-brainer. You know what I mean?'”

The answer to the dilemma after Crawford had made the almighty slip-up is that both fighters should try to get money upfront for a future fight.

Terence Crawford’s video

But since Crawford’s public video, the back and forth between the pair has intensified, and not in a good way.

“All money, not good money. I asked him where the 50 million was coming from. Who is over the hedge fund and putting the money up?

“He couldn’t tell me. I think we all need to meet in person,” said Spence.

PBC took fire from Crawford over their handling of the situation under Al Haymon. But as far back as a few weeks ago, Floyd Mayweather told a group of reporters that the fight was dead.

Nebraska’s three-division champion didn’t mention that when going over his dealings. It’s thought the Avanesyan bout could have been in the pipeline from then.

Spence vs Crawford

After Crawford defeated Shawn Porter in Las Vegas, all eyes turned to Spence. They had ample time to do a deal when Crawford left Top Rank.

Now the fans are left as the ones who have to pick up the pieces. The winner of Crawford vs Avanesyan will be in the driving seat once they have the WBO belt on December 11.

However, Spence could easily walk away with his three titles or move up in weight. A lot can happen between now and the spring.

