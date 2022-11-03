Quilisto Madera vs Hector Manuel Zepeda set for Dec 17

Toscano Boxing Promotions returns on December 17 as middleweight warrior Quilisto Madera (13-3, 9 KOs) takes on Hector Manuel Zepeda (21-5, 7 KOs) in an eight-round main event at the Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium in Stockton, California.

The fight will headline a full card of action that will be streamed live on FightHype.

“We’re ready to close the year with an action-packed show,” said Jorge Toscano, CEO and Founder of Toscano Boxing Promotions.

“Quilisto Madera is a hometown favorite who has developed a reputation for delivering exciting, action-packed fights. We’ll also have local favorites Manuel Jaimes, Ector Madera, Irving Xilohua and many more. We expect a packed house at the Civic Auditorium.”

Madera is a 30-year-old native of Stockton, California who has fought as a professional since October of 2014. In his last nationally televised fight, he faced Jose Armando Resendiz in a back-and-forth brawl that saw him lose via a controversial split decision in April of 2021.

Madera then returned later that year to stop Roberto Vazquez via third-round technical knockout and is now ready to headline in front of a hometown crowd.

Zepeda is a 25-year-old native of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico who has been in the ring with fighters such as Sebastian Fundora, Carlos Molina and Steven Butler. Despite being younger than Madera, Zepeda is very experienced and the style matchup promises to make this fight a toe-to-toe war.

In the co-main event, Manuel Jaimes (12-1-1, 10 KOs) of Stockton, California looks to bounce back from his only loss in an eight-round lightweight battle against Ricardo Lopez Torres (16-5-3, 11 KOs). Jaimes is a slick boxer who has also been able to show knockout power. He’ll look to regain momentum in this fight as he begins to climb the rankings in a very stacked division.

The following undercard bouts are also scheduled to take place:

· Arturo Popoca (5-0-1, 4 KOs) of Riverside, California will take on Alexis De Luna (10-0, 5 KOs) of Bakersfield, California in a six-round battle between undefeated prospects.

· Giovannie Gonzalez (15-6-1, 12 KOs) of Stockton, California will clash against Marco Cardenas (8-7-1, 4 KOs) in a six-round lightweight bout.

· Ector Madera (10-0, 6 KOs) of Stockton, California will put his undefeated record on the line in a six-round welterweight battle.

· Kenneth Lopez (6-0, 3 KOs) of Ceres, California returns in a four-round super middleweight tilt.

· Felix Soria (4-0, 2 KOs) of Riverside, California will participate in a four-rounder in the welterweight division.

· Irving Xilohua (3-0, 2 KOs) of Stockton, California faces of against Jesus Arturo Guzman (8-8, 5 KOs) in a four-round super bantamweight fight.

Opponents for Madera, Lopez and Soria will be announced shortly.

Madera vs. Zepeda is an eight-round middleweight fight presented by Toscano Boxing Promotions. The event will take place on Saturday, December 17 at the Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium in Stockton, California. The event will be streamed live on FightHype.

Tickets for Madera vs. Zepeda are on sale now and start at $50, excluding applicable services charges. Tickets are available for purchase at Ticketon.com.