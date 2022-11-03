Fans urged to buy Fury vs Chisora tickets, 98 sections still not full

Frank Warren sent out an alert on Thursday with one month to go urging fans to buy Fury vs Chisora tickets for the trilogy fight in London.

Following Tyson Fury’s win over Dillian Whyte in April, Warren set up another all-British clash, this time with 12-loss Derek Chisora.

Reaction to the clash has been lukewarm, despite Warren stating over 50,000 tickets had been sold in the first few days.

Two weeks have passed since the fight went on sale, with almost 100 sections at the venue still unfilled.

Warren told fans: “One month to go until the sensational heavyweight double-header at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, 3 December!

“In an all-British clash, WBC and Lineal World Champion, Tyson Fury, will defend his crown against long-standing rival Derek Chisora.

“On the same night, WBA World Champion [regular only, not a recognized title], Daniel Dubois, will make the first defense of his belt against South African southpaw Kevin Lerena, exclusively on BT Sport Box Office.

“Don’t miss this great night of boxing at one of Europe’s most advanced sporting venues!”

The cry to purchase comes after WBN reported 32 reminders to buy tickets in the first six days. There have been a whole lot more since then.

A negative response to the fight

However, the vast majority of responses on social media to the constant posts about attending the fight are negative.

“Oh yeah, snap. This fight is happening. Completely forgot,” one fan joked.

Another added in response to Frank Warren TV on Twitter stating there were only a few tickets left: “Few remaining?

“Only 408 different areas to choose from on Ticketmaster.”

A third said: There are literally tickets available in 75% of the stadium. Last few, my arse!”

“No, not for me. I will not be watching this one, no interest at all,” a fourth stated.

True Geordie nail on the head

It’s becoming big news that Fury vs Chisora for the third time is not in the interests of the UK fans. That situation peaked with Fury’s appearance on the True Geordie Podcast.

Geordie, real name Brian Davis, gave Fury both barrels about the event and said things many of the British boxing community would love to have echoed.

Davis told Fury directly: “You’re charging people Pay Per View, and you’ve already beaten him twice.

“He won’t put you down because he struggled so badly with you last time that the crowd was booing toward the end of the fight.

“I never said he can’t fight, though. I am saying that with his record right now, he shouldn’t be getting a world title fight.

“There is a potential for people in boxing to get badly hurt if they are mismatched. I think this is a mismatch.”

Many of the paying public agree wholeheartedly with everything True Geordie said. If the fight sells out, it would be some achievement.

Fury is paying the price for not getting a fight with former champion Anthony Joshua after his deadline expired.

