Shakur Stevenson ‘lucky he didn’t get shot’ at Takeoff murder scene

Boxing superstar Shakur Stevenson was close by as Migos rapper Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston in the early hours of Tuesday.

The two-weight world champion was “standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Takeoff” as the incident occurred at a bowling alley, according to TMZ.

Stevenson was ‘lucky he didn’t get shot,’ said one witness – as several shots were fired and three people were injured, including Takeoff.

The rapper’s death was confirmed soon after.

Reports stated that groups of men were arguing about basketball when things took a turn. One man punched another, and that’s when the guns came out.

Shock has since filled the air on social media from another senseless tragedy.

Shakur Stevenson and Takeoff

Takeoff was playing dice at 810 Billiards & Bowling when the situation got deadly. Shakur was seen next to Takeoff just before pops reigned out and screams were heard.

Houston Police are asking further witnesses to come forward to identify the shooter, with some on social media believing they know who committed the act.

Police have not confirmed a photograph circulated, and those sharing should do so with caution.

Authorities would want to speak to Stevenson or his team. However, the boxer is yet to ratify any conversations with the Police.

The only statement was a simple “RIP Takeoff” on his Twitter account.

A fan commenting on hearing the news Shakur was in the room, said: “Damn, Shakur Stevenson, you were right next to Takeoff when he got murdered.

“I’m glad he’s ok and wish Takeoff’s loved ones my condolences.”

Stevenson lucky not to get shot

Another added: “Shakur Stevenson was standing right next to Takeoff before the shooting. I know he is completely devastated.

“So many people are affected by the ignorance of others. Damn.”

In addition, Police said the fatal shooting occurred outside a private party that Shakur and Takeoff were attending.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, will never see his 29th birthday. A few months ago, Takeoff was alongside his group Migos, appearing on a WWE Pay Per View.

His uncle Quavo, also in the group, was involved in the altercation in which Takeoff paid the ultimate price.

Police Chief Troy Finner stated: “Takeoff was well respected. There’s no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner added: “Let me ask that anyone who has information on the shooter or shooters provide that information to HPD and let us solve this situation. Let us bring justice to this family.”

