Luis Fernando Saavedra discusses Eros Correa challenge

Luis Fernando Saavedra (9-7, 3 KOs) of San Luis Potosí, Mexico, has big plans to upset Eros Correa (12-1, 8 KOs), of San Jose, Ca, when the two meet this Saturday in the 10-round bantamweight main event on Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” card.

“New Blood” will take place at Omega Products International in Sacramento, CA. Doors open at 5:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 7:00 pm PT.

Here is what Saavedra had to say about his recent training camp, his matchup with Correa, fighting in California, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“I’ve had a full training camp, which in my career has not been all that often, so given the amount of time and preparation I have had, I know I am ready. I trained so hard that I know I’ll be able to go the full twelve rounds with ease. My plan is to get the stoppage before the final bell rings.”

On his matchup with Correa:

“He is a good boxer and very respectful. I think he knows that he is in for a tough fight and that since 2018, no one has had an easy fight with me. I think he will look to box, but I have trained hard to maintain a fast, explosive pace that will force him to fight me or fatigue. Either way, I know the fans are in for a good show based on this match-up. I won’t let him make this a boring fight, as I’ll be coming at him with a ton of pressure.”

On what a win will do for his career:

“My record doesn’t look great, but I have some big wins against some good fighters. Beating a top guy like Eros Correa gives me a chance to lands some bigger fights. I feel with the proper training I can compete with the best fighters in the world. I’m looking to win this fight and move on to bigger and better bouts.”

On fighting in Northern California:

“This will be my first time fighting north of Los Angeles so I’m hoping the fans are just a loud as they are in Southern California. I am sure he will have a lot of fans in attendance but fighting at home can create a lot of pressure. I intend to stress him out and make him uncomfortable in front of his friends and family. If he underestimates me, his in trouble.”

