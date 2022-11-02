WBC heavyweight brute back Dec 16, was available for Tyson Fury

World Boxing News had it confirmed that Arslanbek Makhmudov was available to fight WBC heavyweight title holder Tyson Fury on December 3rd in London.

The number four-rated WBC contender, the highest-ranked Fury could have chosen, would have accepted the offer had it come from Fury’s team.

“He definitely would have been available,” Eye of the Tiger Management’s Camille Estephan revealed to WBN.

“Arslanbek wants to make sure that Tyson Fury will remember his name properly.

“Although we’re not sure that Tyson’s jaw would be able to [pronounce or] work properly after the fight if he would fight Arslanbek.”

Instead, Fury handpicked someone he’s already beaten twice in a nothing fight. However, UK fans will still be expected to fork out for Pay Per View.

Fury had also stated that no other heavyweights were ready from a separate ranking list. However, despite being the WBC champion, they never used the World Boxing Council list.

If they did, the first name that would have come up was Makhmudov. Fury vs Makhmudov is a far better attraction for the fans than any unwarranted trilogy with the aged and well-beaten Chisora.

However, it’s good news for boxing fans in the Mauricie region as they will be treated to seeing Makhmudov next month.

Eye of the Tiger announced a true clash of punchers in the finale of the December 16 gala at Shawinigan’s Centre Gervais Auto.

Heavyweight main event

The main event sees Makhmudov (15-0, 14 KOs) defend his NABF and NABA belts against imposing Nigerian boxer Raphael Akpejiori (14-0, 13 KOs).

The event will also feature Simon Kean and Steven Butler.

In an added attraction, Mary Spencer will defend her IBO super middleweight world championship fight against Femke Hermans.

The bout will be simulcast at 7:00 pm on the Punching Grace network and ESPN+ in the United States.

Makhmudov (15-0, 14 KOs), “NABF Champion of the Year,” is rated fourth in the WBC list. He is also the NABF and NABA heavyweight titleholder.

Additionally, he won the WBC Silver against Carlos Takam on September 16. It’s a fight that showcased his ability to hold a steady pace for ten rounds.

Makhmudov vs Akpejiori

On December 16, he’ll face off against an adversary who is every bit as powerful and physically imposing as he is.

Towering over most fighters at 6’8″, Akpejiori (14-0, 13 KOs) immigrated to the United States on a basketball scholarship.

He later turned to football and made the Miami Dolphins’ rookie training camp.

An outstanding athlete, Akpejiori boasts impressive physical skills. This includes excellent coordination, remarkable reach, and imposing punching power.

Those attributes make him as feared and respected as the EOTTM protégé. Akpejiori’s m.o. is to deliver a KO within the first two rounds.

“On December 16, we’ll see two prospects at the same stage in their career. Two aggressive boxers who each hold a 92% KO record.

“This will be an interesting challenge for Arslanbek. It’s guaranteed fireworks for the boxing fans who will be there,” explained EOTTM development director and Makhmudov’s trainer, Marc Ramsay.

Undercard

On the undercard, Steven Butler (31-3-1, 26 KOs) will try to continue his winning streak when he defends his NABF title against Joshua Conley (17-4-1, 11 KOs).

Simon “The Grizzly” Kean (21-1, 20 KOs) will star in his first fight on ESPN+ following his co-promotion agreement with Top Rank.

Buckingham native Alexandre Gaumont (5-0, 3 KOs), who recently delivered a decisive 1st-round knockout, will also be featured on the card.

Last but not least, Thomas Chabot (7-0, 7 KOs), Leïla Beaudoin (7-0, 1 KOs,) and Luis Santana (7-0, 2 KOs) will also be in action.

