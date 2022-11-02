Euro champ Alessio Lorusso to defend belt on Nov 19 in Meda

European bantamweight champion Alessio Lorusso (Italy, 19-4-2 with 7 kos) will fight against Mikheil Soloninkin (Georgia, 10-24-1) on the six rounds distance at The Art of Fighting 2 on November 19.

The fight occurs in Meda, a Northern Italian town internationally famous for its design creations.

Lorusso won the EBU bantamweight belt last October 14 by TKO 12 against Sebastian Perez (Pais Vasco, Spain) in Monza and that made him a local hero in Brianza, an area known for the richness created by thousands of companies that export their products worldwide.

“We want to give our spectators the very best – promoter Edoardo Germani said – and in Brianza right now Alessio is the best and we are proud of him. I am sure that the PalaMeda arena will be sold-out on November 19.”

Asked why he will be back in the ring only one month after his EBU title win, that’s what Lorusso had to say: “I don’t need a long vacation between fights.

“Yes, the fight against Sebastian Perez was tough, but not as tough as it looked like on television. He hit me many times, but his punches didn’t hurt.

“In the 10th round, I realized that Perez felt my punches to the body and I kept punching him to the body.

“In the 11th round, Perez slowed down and I understood that I could knock him out. In the 12th round, I finished him off.”

The other boxing fights on the six rounds distance will offer some interesting local prospects: Francesco Paparo vs Simone Carlin (lightweights), Momo El Maghraby vs Kristi Doni (super middleweights), Cristian Mazzon vs Francesco Zito (super welterweights).