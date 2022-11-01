Willito Ortiz was among seven Split-T winners last weekend

Seven Split-T Management fighters had their hand raised in fights throughout the United States and Puerto Rico.

Wednesday night in Puerto Rico, Willito Ortiz stopped Bryan Rodriguez in the opening round of their super lightweight bout.

Ortiz landed some hard shots that put Rodriguez to the canvas. Rodriguez had enough as he sat on his knee and took the full count of 10 at 2;05.

Ortiz of Bayamon, Puerto Rico is 1-0 with one knockout.

Saturday in San Diego, Asa Stevens remained undefeated with a four-round unanimous over Mychaquel Shields in a super bantamweight bout.

Stevens of Waianae, Hawaii won by scores of 40-35 on all cards, and is now 3-0. Shields was making his pro debut.

Stevens is promoted by Golden Boy Promotions.

Saturday in New York, two Split-T prospects remained undefeated with impressive victories.

Haven Brady Jr. moved up to eight-rounds and won a unanimous decision over Eric Mondragon in a junior lightweight contest.

Brady of Albany, Georgia won by tallies of 79-73 twice and 8-74 to raise his record to 8-0. Mondragon of Maywood, California is 8-1-1,

On the same card at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden and streamed on ESPN+, 2021 United States Olympian, Tiger Johnson pitched a shutout and won a six-round unanimous decision over Esteban Garcia in a junior welterweight bout,

Johnson of Cleveland, Ohio won by scores of 60-54 on all cards and is now 6-0. Garcia of Brawley, California is 15-2.

In Philadelphia, heavyweight Sonny Conto remained undefeated with a second round stoppage in a scheduled six-round main event at the 2300 Arena.

Bryant shot right out of his corner, and went after Conto. The Philadelphia native engaged in a back and forth brawl and dropped Bryant with a hard left hand just before the bell sounded to end the opening frame. In round two, Conto continued to pound away until Bryant was weary, and the fight was stopped by the corner at 2:13.

Conto of Philadelphia is now 11-0 with nine knockouts. Bryant of Pittsburgh is 6-2.

Brady, Johnson and Conto are promoted by Top Rank.

In Milwaukee, two more Split-T fighters got victories on a card at The Tripoli Shrine Center.

Rolando Vargas of Milwaukee moved to 8-1 with a split decision win over Charles Garner (6-2) in a junior welterweight bout.

Javier Zamarron made an explosive pro debut with an opening round knockout of Ahmond Rayshaun Oates in a featherweight bout.

Zamarron of Sheboygan, Wisconsin dropped Oates three times before the fight was finally halted in the opening frame.