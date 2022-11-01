‘Maybe he’s trying for twins’ – Tyson Fury on Conor Benn test fails

Tyson Fury has reacted to Conor Benn testing positive twice for clomifene with a shrug of the shoulders.

Fury, the current WBC heavyweight champion, jokingly pondered whether his fellow Brit hopes to extend his family.

“The Gypsy King” appeared on the True Geordie podcast for an interview this week that didn’t end well.

But before the furor kicked in, Fury did engage for fifteen minutes with host Brian Davis about several topics. One of those was Benn.

Asked about the drugs test Benn has admitted to for what is a women’s fertility drug, Fury seemed non-plussed about the question.

The WBC heavyweight champion, who served a backdated ban years ago, didn’t want to give a straight answer.

Tyson Fury asked about Conor Benn

“It’s none of my business. I don’t get involved. You’re speaking to Tyson Fury, “The Gypsy King.”

“I’m not a sheep. I am my own man. I don’t follow the cliché of “Let’s talk about someone because it’s in fashion,” said Fury.

He continued: “I don’t give a toss what they do. It’s none of my business. I keep this nose in what concerns me.

“I don’t get involved in other people’s business. Period.”

But the more he spoke, Fury would eventually say something about the failures when adding a joke for good measure.

“It’s none of my concern what Conor Benn does. He’s about ten stone. He’s not in my division.

Conor Benn ‘trying for twins’

“I don’t focus on what they do in their lives. I’ve no interest in what fertility drug they take. I don’t care.

“Maybe he’s trying for twins and taking IVF? – I don’t know, and I don’t really care.”

Benn is facing a tough battle to clear his name after stating contamination was the cause for two failed tests weeks apart.

The British Boxing Board of Control is investigating the adverse finding flagged through the VADA program.

The banned substance clomifene is a performance enhancing drug known to raise testosterone levels. It caused the end of his bout with Chris Eubank Jr at the O2 Arena in London last October.

Releasing a statement aimed at the BBBofC due to its allegations of misconduct, the British boxer protested his innocence through his team: “He strongly refutes the allegation of misconduct [which for the avoidance of doubt is *not* in relation to the VADA issue].

“He firmly believes that an independent tribunal will reach a wholly different conclusion.”

Fertility drug

Passing all the UKAD tests raises more questions than answers, though. Trace amounts of a fertility drug found by VADA, the best-known testing system, were not evident with the UK version of the program.

“The Destroyer” is adamant he’s “not an idiot” after stating he’s lost the “biggest fight of my life” on more than one occasion.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn and Benn’s team stands by the fighter for now. But Hearn did admit he isn’t sure what the outcome will be regarding the 26-year-old.

Dropping his boxing license leaves little options left for Benn. He either tries to fight outside the UK or waits for Wasserman Head of Boxing Kalle Sauerland to come back with a new offer to take the Eubank fight to the Middle East.

Benn’s trial by social media has been damning so far, though. It’s in the interests of boxing to sort out the mess before even attempting to get back in the ring.

The fans are the ones who need the most convincing. Many already believe Benn is guilty due to the contamination excuses.

Cedrick Peynaud

Former opponent Cedrick Peynaud, who gave Benn kittens when they fought and two black eyes for good measure, spoke to World Boxing News over the weekend.

He exclusively told WBN: “It’s sad because to be the best is to improve yourself, but not at someone else’s expense.

“We all know that the truth always comes out in the open in the end. So with Conor Benn, we will see.

“After seeing his face at the end of our battle [two swollen black eyes], maybe he thought he should take something magic.

“But I can reveal that we did not have an anti-doping test for our rematch. As it was for an international title, I thought it was obligatory. But maybe Benn knew it couldn’t be negative.

“If a test has a problem, we reap what we sow. Benn had several checks and several failures. In the end, it can’t be a mistake, so yes, he must be suspended.

“But I think there is a global problem, unfortunately. I think there have always been problems, and there will still be plenty of them in the future.

“The whole situation completely distorts the sport.”

Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.