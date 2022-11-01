Promoter confident of venue success ahead of Springfield show

Located on the scenic shores of the Connecticut River, Springfield (MA) is known as home of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, as well as birthplace of the famed author Theodore Geisel (Dr. Seuss).

Boxing promoter Chris Traietti, president of Granite Chin Promotions, believes the Western Massachusetts city has the potential to be much more, particularly when it concerns professional boxing as a relatively untapped market for prospects, because it is loaded with top-notch gyms, coaches and, of course, athletes.

Traietti is so sure that his company’s first promotion there November 19th -“Springfield Championship Boxing” – is a signal for the immediate future as opposed to simply a one-and-done event in a new market.

A pair of 8-round title fights for vacant Massachusetts State Championships, both featuring local favorites, will certainly draw the spotlight. Undefeated Holyoke welterweight prospect Denzel “Double Impact” Whitley (9-0, 5 KOs) takes on Kris Jacobs (5-2-1, 2 KOs), of Fall River (MA), while unbeaten Pittsfield’ light heavyweight Steve Sumpter (6-0, 6 KOs) throws-down with Edet “Papito” Mkpanam (8-0, 7 KOs), of New Bedford (MA).

Completing the Western Mass. talent tripleheader is Pittsfield super welterweight Carlos Castillo (5-0, 3 KOs), 24, who will be in action versus Travis “Gambi” Gambardella (7-2-2, 3 KOs), of Revere (MA), in a 6-round super welterweight bout.

“The Springfield area is loaded with talent and passionate boxing fans,” Traietti said.

“I am excited to be finally putting on a huge event in the area. It took a little longer than I wanted to, but I had to make sure all the pieces were in place and now they are.

“This card is going to be loaded with both professional and amateur talent from the area in tough matchups. There’s no ‘fluff’ on this card. From top to bottom, amateur to professional, all of these fights are tough match ups.

“I can’t wait to come back to do more events, so far this show has been a blast putting together. The plan is by the end of 2023, I want Granite Chin to be in the forefront of the boxing scene in Western Massachusetts.”

Also fighting on the undercard in 4-rounders is Springfield super featherweight Isiah Cruz (4-0, 2 KOs) vs. Mexican challenger Pablo Batres (10-22-1, 3 KOs), in addition to Springfield lightweight Carlos Gonzalez (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. pro-debuting Mathew McGee, of Fairfield, Maine.

Card is subject to change.

Tickets range between $203.00 and $48.00 and are available to purchase online at www.massmutualcenter.com

Doors open at 6 p.m. ET, first bout at 7 p.m. ET.