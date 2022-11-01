WBC set to rank Jake Paul where boxing’s 100% KO beast reigns

Jake Paul, a YouTuber, will enter the World Boxing Council rankings on November 8 at the 60th annual WBC Convention.

World Boxing News understands the wheels are in motion for Paul to get ranked in the light-heavyweight division. It’s an unfathomable turn of events that will shock bonafide boxing fans.

The move comes after President Mauricio Sulaiman made a shocking statement regarding the vlogger and ex-Disney child actor.

Sulaiman, a known supporter of Paul and close ally, sent a message after his win over old MMA legend Anderson Silva.

The WBC figurehead said: “After last night, whoever says Jake Paul is not a legit fighter is simply bitter and a hater.

“Congratulations on a sensational, entertaining win and a great show of sportsmanship. Fair play.”

It’s quite a remark from Sulaiman, as most real boxing fans won’t respect Paul until he fights a boxer. So far, wins over Tyron Woodley and Silva don’t represent a fair playing field for other contenders who fight real boxers.

In effect, Sulaiman has called a massive portion of the boxing community “bitter” and “haters” in one swoop.

The pair seem to have a love-in going on, which is about to come to a head. Paul replied: “Thank you, sir. We are just getting started.”

Maybe that’s the reason why Sulaiman posted as Paul does have millions of followers and millions of eyes on him. It’s good publicity for the WBC brand.

But in reality, Paul’s involvement in taking up the spaces of real boxers on a Pay Per View platform that was once the holy grail for any fighter is causing discontent in the sport.

Jake Paul set for WBC Ranking

The only viable reason for Sulaiman to make such as polarizing comment would be to validate their plans for the upcoming WBC Convention.

It’s no secret that Mexico will host the gathering. If Paul attended, Sulaiman would see that as a real coup for his organization.

But to get Jake Paul there, Sulaiman would need some incentive. That’s where the offer of a cruiserweight or light-heavyweight ranking would come into play.

Before the Hasim Rahman Jr. fight got called off, Sulaiman had put the offer on the table for Paul.

He stated at the time: “Coming on August 6, Jake Paul will take on Hasim Rahman Jr. Winning this fight will earn him a World Boxing Council ranking.”

Now that Paul has defeated Silva, a 47-year-old UFC star who holds a victory over faded former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Sulaiman has the perfect excuse to add Paul to the WBC Top 40.

The announcement will happen between November 6 and 11 in Acapulco at the 60th Annual WBC Convention.

Paul considers himself a boxing legend now that he’s defeated Silva via unanimous decision at the Desert Diamond Arena last Saturday night. That’s despite the fact Silva is a non-boxer.

That is some strange logic that doubters still can’t fathom.

Even the right hand he dropped Silva with is being questioned as to whether it even landed.

But it’s hard to work out how the facts can blind someone who has so much respect for the sport through his father.

Does Jake Paul deserve to be world ranked?

Jake Paul has not fought or beaten a boxer anywhere near the top forty. Therefore, how can he deserve a ranking?

“It’s always good to have a big challenge because it pushes you to be perfect. There’s no room for lack of motivation or downtime or complaining or anything like that,” said Paul about his career.

“I know that this is a massive opportunity to catapult myself into the history books.

“To be a legend, you have to beat a legend, and that’s what I have the opportunity to do here.”

He continued: “So many things are clicking with it being my third year of being a professional boxer. I’ve improved drastically and exponentially.

“People are going to see a different fighter in the ring. I think people are going to be shocked. It’s been amazing. We’ve caught a stride.”

On which division Paul will accept his rating, WBN believes Paul will boil down ten pounds to reach the title limit of 175 pounds.

Cruiserweight will bring more demanding challenges Paul’s way as he regularly weighs in between 185 and 191 pounds.

However, 200 pounds remains possible until the official announcement gets made next week.

100% KO beast is champion

Paul should go in around 30 to 40, if at all. But he could only be a couple of wins away from being able to land a voluntary shot at the current world champion.

At present, that’s Artur Beterbiev, the formidable Russian who has knocked out every single opponent in 18 fights.

Any bout between Beterbiev and Paul would be a massacre, so the rating could merely be a publicity stunt for both Paul and the WBC.

Nate Diaz is far more likely to be in the opposite corner next, followed by another bunch of boxing no-hopers. Tommy Fury would go some way to giving Paul credit, although that may not end well for the kid either.

The influencer trying to be a real boxer would go nowhere near Beterbiev, Canelo Alvarez, David Benavidez, or anyone else who would put him in his place.

As soon he has his first fight against any boxer, the reality of what dangers the sport holds will dawn on him. Whether the WBC and its President should encourage this when knowing the downside is up for debate.

WBN Editor Phil Jay has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.