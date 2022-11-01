Eros Correa ready for Luis Fernando Saavedra on Nov 5

Bantamweight contender, Eros Correa (12-1, 8 KOs), discusses his upcoming fight with Luis Fernando Saavedra (9-7, 3 KOs), of San Luis Potosí, Mexico, a ten-round bout that will serve as the main event on Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” card.

“New Blood” will take place at Omega Products International in Sacramento, CA. Doors open at 5:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 7:00 pm PT.

Here is what the WBA #14 ranked contender, Eros Correa had to say about his recent training camp, his matchup with Saavedra, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“I had a good camp in Las Vegas and got great work with a lot of top fighters out there, which helped a lot. I have pushed myself to uncomfortable places day-after-day and have given up the comforts of training at home in San Jose. I want to give myself the best chance at winning, so I finished off my final days of training camp in Las Vegas. I want to be a world champion, and this was a world championship camp.”

On his upcoming matchup with Luis Fernando Saavedra:

” You cannot look past anyone, and I’m taking this fight with Saavedra like it’s the biggest fight in my career, because it is being that I’m ranked in the WBA. Saavedra has been proven to be a tough opponent for some world-class fighters. He beat two undefeated fighters recently and had a majority decision loss to another good fighter as well. I expect him to be in great shape. He is coming to win, and that means he is a dangerous opponent.”

On what a win does for his career:

“Winning this fight continues what I started by getting a big win over Saul Sanchez and allows me opportunities to contend at the top of the division. I want to fight for a world title, but I know I must earn it just like I did in the amateurs. I expect all the belts to go vacant soon, and hopefully, I will be in a title eliminator next year with a dominant performance. A win here means I can move forward, stay active, awaiting a chance for a big fight.”

On fighting in Northern California near home:

“It has been a long time since I have had a local fight close to home. Sacramento is only a couple of hours away from my hometown of San Jose. A lot of familiar faces, or people who have become fans of mine over the years will be in attendance. I’m looking forward to fighting in front of all my people who support me in Northern California. This fight means a lot more than just a fight to me. This is a celebration of how far I have come in the sport of boxing, and I’m grateful to Thompson Boxing for giving me this opportunity.”