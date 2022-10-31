“Asked fair questions” – True Geordie backed for Tyson Fury grilling

Hot on the heels of an eye-popping interview with Tyson Fury, podcaster True Geordie received backing from many UK fans for his grilling of the heavyweight champion.

Geordie, real name Brian Davis, asked the questions to which many British supporters – even on the Fury side – wanted answers.

Davis went in on Fury when stating cold-hard facts about a fight with Derek Chisora.

Many of the UK boxing community don’t see the point of a third clash with Chisora when Fury handled him so easily the second time in 2014.

The first encounter in 2011 was a little more challenging for a greener Fury. However, “The Gypsy King” still prevailed there too.

That’s the bone of contention here: the last time they traded blows, they were both booed out of the arena.

Now, eight years on, Fury is charging Pay Per View in the United Kingdom when Chisora recently suffered the twelfth loss of his career.

UK fans back True Geordie for Tyson Fury grilling

After True Geordie put out the chat on social media, some fans gave him the thumbs up for his line of quizzing.

“Damn, Tyson Fury losing it with True Geordie because he said what everyone is thinking about the Chisora fight. It’s funny and mildly surprising.

“Fair play to Geordie for backing himself,” said one.

Another added: “If any of you think Fury was in the right during the True Geordie interview, then you’re a suck-up fanboy.

“Geordie asking the questions we all want to know. Fury couldn’t handle it.

A third said: “This was brilliant. Someone is actually saying what a lot of people think.”

Unretiring and mental health

Regarding Fury’s recent publicity regarding retiring and unretiring before releasing a song for mental health charity, one stated: “Tyson Fury is about to release a single to support men’s mental health but proceeds to chastise and personally offend a guy asking harder but very fair questions.

“True Geordie, a guy who has also had his fair share of mental health struggles. Not a great look.”

Another added: “Who didn’t see this coming? As True Geordie said, the boxing fans are a bit done with you, Tyson.

“Stick to your guns, and stop chopping and changing with retirement.”

Tyson Fury gets flustered

Back to how the whole situation came about. Fury began looking a bit uninterested, maybe due to what Davis had said about him previously.

They chatted for a good fifteen minutes before the True Geordie interview began to take a turn for the worst.

Geordie then said: “Big thanks for taking the interview, Tyson. I understand where you are coming from.

“I appreciate that you and Derek are legends of British boxing. All respect – in that sense, and I wish you the best of luck, mate.”

Fuming, Fury tried to end the call instantly, but when he couldn’t turn the phone off, he exploded into a rant.

“I think you’re a tosser. You little tosspot. And I won’t be doing any more interviews with you, little tosspot, bearded, bald-headed tosser.”

Fury still can’t switch off the interview but eventually does with a few more choice names for Geordie.

Geordie rattled

Looking slightly rattled, True Geordie was thankful the interview wasn’t face-to-face.

“Well, that went well. Have you ever been cussed out by the heavyweight champion of the world? Probably not.

“I’m very glad I did this one on video call because that could’ve been a painful end to my life.”

Whichever way you slice it, there is a lot of discontent about this fight. Not many expect Fury vs Chisora to do good numbers on the night.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

