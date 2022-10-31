Tyson Fury on Conor Benn: Maybe he’s trying for twins with IVF?

Tyson Fury has reacted to Conor Benn testing positive twice for clomifene by pondering whether his fellow Brit is hoping to extend his family.

“The Gypsy King” appeared on the True Geordie podcast for an interview this week that didn’t end well.

But before the furor kicked in, Fury did engage for fifteen minutes with host Brian Davis about several topics. One of those was Benn.

Asked about the two failed drug tests Benn has admitted to for what is a women’s fertility drug, Fury seemed non-plussed about the question.

The WBC heavyweight champion, who served a backdated ban years ago, didn’t want to give a straight answer.

Tyson Fury asked about Conor Benn

“It’s none of my business. I don’t get involved. You’re speaking to Tyson Fury, “The Gypsy King.”

“I’m not a sheep. I am my own man. I don’t follow the cliché of “Let’s talk about someone because it’s in fashion,” said Fury.

He continued: “I don’t give a toss what they do. It’s none of my business. I keep this nose in what concerns me.

“I don’t get involved in other people’s business. Period.”

But the more he spoke, Fury would eventually say something about the failures when adding a joke for good measure.

“It’s none of my concern what Conor Benn does. He’s about ten stone. He’s not in my division.

Conor Benn ‘trying for twins’

“I don’t focus on what they do in their lives. I’ve no interest in what fertility drug they take. I don’t care.

“Maybe he’s trying for twins and taking IVF? – I don’t know, and I don’t really care.”

Benn is facing a tough battle to clear his name after stating contamination was the cause for two failed tests weeks apart.

Former opponent Cedrick Peynaud, who gave Benn kittens when they fought and two black eyes for good measure, spoke to World Boxing News over the weekend.

Ex-foe

He exclusively told WBN: “It’s sad because to be the best is to improve yourself, but not at the expense of someone else.

“We all know that the truth always comes out in the open in the end. So with Conor Benn, we will see.

“After seeing his face at the end of our battle [two swollen black eyes], maybe he thought he should take something magic.

“But I can reveal that we did not have an anti-doping test for our rematch. As it was for an international title, I thought it was obligatory. But maybe Benn knew it couldn’t be negative.

“If a test has a problem, we reap what we sow. Benn had several checks and several failures. In the end, it can’t be a mistake, so yes, he must be suspended.

“But I think there is a global problem, unfortunately. I think there have always been problems, and there will still be plenty of them in the future.

“The whole situation completely distorts the sport.”

