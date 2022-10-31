Jaime Munguia to face Gonzalo Coria in Guadalajara

Before the holiday season kicks off, Jaime Munguia (40-0, 32 KOs) will give fans a special treat as he faces Argentina’s Gonzalo “El Mago” Coria (21-5, 8 KOs) in a 10-round middleweight fight.

His last appearance for 2022 will take place in Arena Astros in historic Guadalajara, Mexico on November 19 and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN and on TV Azteca in Mexico.

“We are prepared for this new challenge, and I’m excited to fight for the first time in Guadalajara,” said Jaime Munguia. “We have never stopped training. Coria is not a simple rival, he will want to come and beat me in my home country. Once we get through this test, I hope to kick start 2023 with a big fight that all my fans are waiting for.”

“I am more than prepared for this fight to go up against a great champion like Jaime Munguia,” said Gonzalo Coria. “We are preparing with all our energy and we are coming for a huge victory.”

“Everyone has been anxiously waiting for Jaime Munguia’s return to the ring,” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Oscar De La Hoya. “We are excited for him to put on a show for all his fans live in Mexico and worldwide on DAZN so he can end the year with a bang and start 2023 hungrier than ever.”

“We are very happy to see Jaime back in the ring for the last time this year,” said Zanfer Boxing President Fernando Beltran. “Jaime is always ready to fight, and this is not the exception. We are sure that 2023 will bring even bigger fights and challenges, and we are more than ready for them.”

Munguia was last seen this past June where he knocked out Jimmy ‘Kilrain’ Kelly at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. He sent Kelly to the mat three times before the referee stopped the fight in the fifth round. Coria was last seen in July in Cordoba, Argentina scoring a split decision win against Emiliano Pucheta.