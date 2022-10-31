Exclusive: Ricky Hatton confirms exhibition plan is ‘one last dance’

World Boxing News caught up with British boxing legend Ricky Hatton ahead of his November 12 exhibition comeback in Manchester.

“The Hitman” faces Marco Antonio Barrera in an eye-catching encounter between two boxing greats from the past two decades.

Hatton is ready to put on a show for his home fans ten years after losing to Vyacheslav Senchenko at the same AO Arena [then M.E.N Arena].

Asked whether he considered asking Senchenko to be his opponent in 2022 for a revenge mission, Hatton told WBN: “No, I boxed him in my comeback fight almost ten years to the date of my exhibition.

Ricky Hatton – One last dance

“I wanted to do an exhibition with someone I hadn’t boxed. And against someone who is respected and regarded by boxing fans.

“As I said before, Marco is a multi-weight world champion legend.”

Hatton added on plans to have further exhibitions, “I only planned one last dance.

“I don’t know, let’s see how this one goes. I guess the fans will determine if they want to see another.

“I’m lucky that I have the best fans in the world. I want to see what happens with this before I make a decision.”

With a packed night in store for lucky ticket holders, Natasha Jonas will top a full BOXXER line-up on Sky Sports before the Hatton vs Barrera event.

Hopes for November 12

Quizzed on what he was expecting from the evening, Hatton responded: “My hopes are that everybody has a great night to remember for the right reasons.

“Entertaining quality boxing and maybe a little fun is thrown in. There will be some great boxing earlier on by Sky Sports.

“Natasha Jones is looking to unify her world titles, Dalton Smith and Brad Rea, who trains at our gym in title fights.

“Prospects like Frazer Clark coming through, and then it’s over to the exhibition.

“Dan Hardy and Diego Sanchez, that’s a bitter rivalry well worth watching. Then there’s Marco and me.

“I want the fans to go home saying what a great night, and if they are happy, then so will I,” concluded the two-weight world champion.

Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera – The Exhibition Fight – November 12, 2022, Manchester.

Live on Sky Sports Main Event – Buy Tickets Here.

WBN Editor Phil Jay has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.