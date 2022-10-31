Dinh Hong Quan returns Dec 10, aims to land Manny Pacquiao fight

Vietnam’s Dinh Hong Quan (9-1) will defend his IBF Asia title at the Grand Ho Tram on Saturday December 10 on a card that will play host to as many as five counties bringing their best boxers to Vietnam.

Local young gun Quan will be thrust into the limelight, fighting in the main event against the Philippines’ Arnel Baconaje, a heavy handed ring technician who has scored 11 knockouts in his 15 wins.

Baconaje has put to bed some of his country’s best, so will likely start a strong favourite against his very willing Vietnam opponent.

Arnel Baconaje is currently in Japan training and sparring with a man touted by many as the best pound for pound fighter on the planet – “the Monster” Naoya Inoue.

Meanwhile, the Vietnam lightweight champion Quan is in South Korea, with the objective of meeting an all time great in Manny Pacquiao.

Dinh Hong Quan will do his December 10 camp in General Santos City Philippines, where he will join the Pacquiao team to fast track his progress.

The Grand Ho Tram will showcase 4 title bouts in total, featuring fighters from the Philippines, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, Uzbekistand and of course, Vietnam.

What is great news is that the home country will be represented in 5 of the scheduled 8 matches.

VSP Promotions and Cocky Buffalo will promote this iconic event which will take place at The Grand Ho Tram Strip on Saturday December 10.

Full fight card and ticket information will be available soon.