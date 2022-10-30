Haney made big favorite after Lomachenko digs deep for Ortiz win

The odds of Devin Haney defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2023 shifted considerably after the latter went tooth and nail with Jamaine Ortiz.

Undisputed WBC, IBF, WBO, and WBA lightweight champion Haney was ringside to witness the fight and later got in the ring for a head-to-head with the formidable Ukrainian.

With a potential Haney showdown on the line, former three-weight world champion “Loma” had to dig deep.

Ortiz fired his jab in the opening round as Lomachenko sustained some bruising under his right eye.

Lomachenko vs Ortiz

Lomachenko stunned Ortiz momentarily in the third round. But the underdog hung tough and was even on two scorecards and ahead by two points on the other at the fight’s halfway mark.

Two judges had Lomachenko sweeping the final six rounds in a tale of two fights. Lomachenko outlanded Ortiz, 125-122.

While it wasn’t the dominant performance many expected, Lomachenko rallied in the late rounds to edge “The Technician” Ortiz by a unanimous decision.

At the end of twelve rounds, scores read 115-113, 116-112, and 117-111, all for Loma. The event occurred on Saturday evening at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

“I’m happy. I’m happy to come back in the ring and make this a great show,” Lomachenko said.

“Thank you to my fans for the support. Do you know what motivated me? Four belts!

“Look, I’m ready. I’m ready for any option.”

Haney vs Lomachenko

Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) will now look towards a potential super fight with Haney, who spoke after the fight.

Haney said, “I think it wasn’t the best performance. But I know if me and Loma were to fight, we’d see a better version on the night.

£Congratulations, and hopefully, we can get it on.”

Top Rank chairman Bob Arum is confident the clash will happen next.

“The fight to make in the lightweight division is Haney versus Lomachenko. We will do everything to make the undisputed championship showdown that all fight fans want to see.

“They are the world’s premier lightweights, and it would be a fantastic battle.”

Judging by their last victories, it’s hard to see how Haney will give up his titles anytime soon.

After a glittering career, Lomachenko may now be coming down the other side of the hill.

Lightweight

Also at lightweight, Abdullah Mason (5-0, 4 KOs) scored a fourth-round stoppage of Angel Barrera (4-1).

Southpaw sensation Mason, from Cleveland, Ohio, fought well beyond his years with a methodical and devastating beatdown of Barrera.

Mason notched a pair of knockdowns in the third round, the first coming courtesy of a straight left hand.

Early in the fourth, a sweeping left compelled referee Johnny Callas to wave off the fight.

