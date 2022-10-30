Heavy Conor McGregor claims to weigh similar to Andy Ruiz Jr.

Conor McGregor is pumping iron to the point where he would be able to fight former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. in a boxing match.

The Irishman has put on a whopping amount of timber for his new movie role in the remake of Patrick Swayze’s ‘Roadhouse.’

McGregor said he weighs around 265 pounds with a straight face when engaging in a conversation on social media live.

Despite looking 190 pounds tops, McGregor does seem to be packing on the muscle to get into character.

“The Notorious,” said: “265, heavy in the bank!” – Despite standing just five feet seven inches in height.

If he does weigh 265 pounds, there’s no chance he’ll be able to fight again in the first quarter of 2023. For starters, he needs six months of drug testing.

Secondly, McGregor would need to lose around one hundred pounds in weight. An exaggeration would best explain McGregor’s statement.

Andy Ruiz Jr.

Andy Ruiz Jr scaled 268 pounds for his recent win over Luis Ortiz. That’s where the similarities end.

Regarding diets, Disney child actor Jake Paul unveiled his preparation to face McGregor’s former stablemate, Anderson Silva.

Paul said: “Breakfast is just an omelet with just one piece of toast. Sometimes I’ll skip lunch. I’m not a big lunch person.

“It makes me tired, and that makes me drop in weight. I’ll usually have a snack and some fruit, and the snack is high in a fiber protein bar.

“Dinner is chicken or steak with quinoa or quinoa with fish. Not a lot of carbs.

“So it’s been a strict diet coming down to 187, but we want to do it right where I can wake up the morning of the weigh-in and have pasta if I want to.

“I could get to 175 next week if I wanted to do an MMA-style weight cut.

“But we cut the weight ahead, so I never have to sit in the sauna and steam room, and I’ll be the same weight.”

Routine

On his daily routine, the YouTuber added: “Lots of sleep. I usually wake up around 1 p.m. We train a lot at night, and we spar at night. We try to mimic fight night.

“Waking up and doing some workout at night if I’m not sparring. That could be mitts, shadow boxing, and then we do abs and go for a jog or weight training.

“Then it’s recovery, and I have a stretch therapist. I go into a red-light bed. Then I come home, drink protein, and go into the ice bath.

“Then hot tub and back to ice bath. That usually recharges me right away.”

Maybe the vlogger could give McGregor some tips?

