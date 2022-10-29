Eddie Hearn labels Fury vs Chisora an ‘easy’ fight, predicts sell out

Promoter Eddie Hearn played down the chances his fighter, Derek Chisora, has of defeating Tyson Fury on December 3rd in London.

The Matchroom boss, currently under fire for his part in the Conor Benn drug test saga, found time to comment on another fight in which he doesn’t have involvement on the night.

Nonetheless, after Hearn and Frank Warren questioned whether Chisora should retire after recently suffering a twelfth loss, the “WAR” man is back in the world title mix.

At Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium, Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight title against his good friend, who he’s beaten twice.

Hearn is sure the result will be straightforward despite his ties to Chisora.

What’s Eddie Hearn’s prediction for Fury vs Chisora 3?

“It’s difficult because Derek is my mate. But I’ve obviously seen the response from the public and how they’re disappointed with the fight,” Hearn told Betfred’s Lightweight Boxing Show.

“The fact that Tyson has beaten Derek twice already makes the fight a hard sell in that respect.

“Tyson Fury was always going to pick an ‘easy’ fight for December 3rd, ultimately. We thought that was going to be Manuel Charr. But as it was met with such disdain from social media, they went with Derek Chisora instead.

“If Tyson hadn’t beaten Derek twice already, then two Brits going head-to-head is a pick we would have understood. People are upset with this fight because it’s an unwanted trilogy.”

Can WAR beat The Gypsy King?

On Chisora’s diminished chances of winning, Hearn added: “Del Boy always shows up.

“He’s coming into the fight off the back of a victory against Kubrat Pulev. He will give everything in that fight.”

On the controversial topic of whether Fury vs Chisora will sell out the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Hearn concluded: “They’ve said they’ve sold 50,000 tickets already, so I believe the fight will sell out the stadium.

“Tyson Fury is a big name. People know who Derek Chisora is [due to his platform with Matchroom].

“It’s a bit of a weird one, December 3rd without a roof. But we Brits are a bit crazy and think it’s funny, so we will turn up anyway.

“They’ll need a strong undercard because I don’t think it will smash pay-per-view records, but it could have been a lot worse.

“If Tyson would have fought Manuel Charr, then maybe nobody would have shown up.”

