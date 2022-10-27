JoJo Diaz and William Zepeda talk Oct 29 clash

Ahead of their crossroads clash, former IBF Super Featherweight World Champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-2-1, 15 KOs) and undefeated, rising lightweight division star William “El Camarón” Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs) hosted a media workout at the BXNG CLUB in San Diego for their upcoming 12-round crossroads fight.

The match is set to take place at the Pechanga Arena San Diego this Saturday, Oct. 29 on DAZN.

Also a part of the media workout, co-main event Alexis “Lex” Rocha (20-1, 13 KOs) will defend his NABO Welterweight title against hungry challenger from Tijuana, Mexico, Jesus “Ricky” Perez (24-3, 18 KOs) in a 10-round fight.

Monterrey, Mexico’s Arely Mucino (31-3-2, 11 KOs) will challenge Chimba, Argentina’s World Champion Leonela Yudica (17-0-3) for the IBF Female Flyweight World Title in a 10-round match. Dallas, Texas’s Hector Valdez, Jr. (15-0, 8 KOs) will open the DAZN broadcast in a 10-round super bantamweight fight against Las Vegas, Nevada’s Max Ornelas (15-0-1, 5 KOs).

The main event for Golden Boy Fight Night: Diaz, Jr. vs. Zepeda Prelims on the Golden Boy Boxing YouTube will be Jorge “El Niño” Chávez (3-0, 3 KOs) who will participate in a six-round super featherweight fight against Houston, Texas’s Adrian Leyva (3-3-2, 1 KO).

Here’s what the fighters had to say:

JOSEPH “JOJO” DIAZ, FORMER IBF SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPION:

“I know this fight is a really tough fight. It’s sink or swim. I’m a warrior – I have that in me and I’ll fight anyone. I want to fight the best. I want to always challenge myself.

“I’m always progressing – even my losses, I don’t look at them as losses. I look at them as lessons learned. Zepeda is one tough gunner, and I know he’s hungry for a title shot which will make this an incredible fight for me personally because he’s going to come forward and be aggressive.”

WILLIAM “EL CAMARÓN” ZEPEDA, UNDEFEATED SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT CONTENDER:

“I had a really great training camp. I know I have a complicated fight ahead of me but I am very motivated with an excellent preparation like always.

“I’m used to training at a high altitude [10,000 feet above sea level in Jiquipilco, Mexico]. We really enjoy training there because we are very focused on training.

“I was very excited when I got the call for this fight. I’ve always wanted these types of opportunities. I’ve trained really hard for this, and this fight won’t be the exception. We are very concentrated and focused because we know this is a big opportunity.”

ALEXIS “LEX” ROCHA, NABO WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPION:

“I’m a quiet guy, but when I go in the ring I let my hands do the talking. I just love what I do. A lot of people have turned me down. A lot of big names, but that’s just the way it is. I have “Ricky” Perez in front of me and I have a job to do.

“My whole mentality is just different since my loss to Rashidi Ellis. It’s a kill or be killed mentality inside the ring now. I know my opponent will come in very determined, and very motivated to win.”

JESUS “RICKY” PEREZ, WELTERWEIGHT FIGHTER:

“This is a fight that we were destined to fight in. We have prepared very hard for this fight. Everyone will see the results from our preparation come fight night. I hope that fans get to see a big performance from the both of us. I feel very proud to represent the people of Tijuana and San Diego since I train here. I am going to feel right at home. This isn’t the first time I am the underdog, and I’ve given my fair share of surprises as the b-side.”

ARELY MUCINO, FEMALE FLYWEIGHT CONTENDER:

“I am happy because fight week is finally here and grateful to God for allowing me to live out this crazy dream. The emotions are building up, and I just want it to be Saturday already.

“Fans can expect for me to put on a show. Everyone knows that female boxers get to work starting from the first round, and this fight won’t be the exception. This is Mexico vs. Argentina, and I will proudly represent my country’s flag. This fight is dedicated with much love to my father, as I will continue the legacy that he left behind for us to continue.”

LEONELA YUDICA, CURRENT IBF FEMALE FLYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION:

“I have successfully defended my title 10 times in Argentina. I am very excited for this fight because I have long awaited for the opportunity to fight internationally. Not many people know who I am, but after this fight they will.

“She is a Mexican fighter, so she will come into the ring like a tough warrior. I am going to have in front of me a female boxer with tremendous experience and a former world champion. This is going to be a tough fight, equally in the physical and technical side. But I am calm because I have prepared for this fight.”

Diaz, Jr. vs. Zepeda is a 12-round fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The fight will take place on Saturday, October 29 and will be broadcast live exclusively on DAZN worldwide. The event is sponsored by Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle” and “BetOnline – Your Online Sportsbook Experts.

Tickets for Diaz, Jr. vs. Zepeda are on sale and are priced at $125, $80, $60, $40 and $25 not including applicable service charges. Tickets will be available for purchase at AXS.com, PechangaArenaSD.com and GoldenBoyPromotions.com.