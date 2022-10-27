Jeison Rosario in opponent switch, now faces Brian Mendoza

Former unified world champion Jeison Rosario will now take on veteran contender Brian Mendoza in a 10-round middleweight bout that serves as the co-main event live on SHOWTIME on Saturday, November 5 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from The Armory in Minneapolis.

Rosario was originally scheduled to face Yoelvis Gomez, who is out of the bout due to a wrist injury.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast will begin at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and is headlined by unbeaten WBA Super Middleweight Champion and Minneapolis fan-favorite David Morrell Jr. returning to action against undefeated mandatory challenger Aidos Yerbossynuly in a 12-round duel.

The telecast opens with unbeaten middleweight Fiodor Czerkaszyn facing the hard-hitting Nathaniel Gallimore.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Warriors Boxing, are on sale now and can be purchased at the Armory and through Ticketmaster.

Rosario (23-3-1, 17 KOs) will look to move himself into title contention at middleweight after scoring knockouts in three straight fights dating back to November 2021. The 27-year-old’s current streak comes after a pair of defeats versus undisputed 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo and top contender Erickson Lubin.

Born in the Dominican Republic and fighting out of Miami, Rosario captured the WBA and IBF 154-pound belts by stopping Julian Williams in one of 2020’s biggest upsets, before losing the titles against Charlo.

Originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico, Mendoza (20-2, 14 KOs) now fights out of Las Vegas as he looks to impress in his debut at 160 pounds. The 28-year-old’s last two fights have come at The Armory, as he defeated Benjamin Whitaker by fifth-round stoppage in March.

His previous outing saw him take highly-touted knockout artist Jesus Ramos the 10-round distance in losing a decision in September 2021. Mendoza also owns a 10-round unanimous decision triumph over Thomas LaManna in August 2020 and began his career with eighteen consecutive victories.