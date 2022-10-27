Eros Correa battles Luis Fernando Saavedra on Nov 5

WBA #14 bantamweight contender, Eros Correa, of San Jose, Ca, faces Luis Fernando Saavedra of San Luis Potosí, Mexico, in a ten-round bout that will serve as the main event on Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” card.

“New Blood” will take place at the Omega Products International in Sacramento, CA on November 5th, 2022. Doors open at 6:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT.

Tickets are priced $50, $75, $100, and $125 are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900 or online at www.thompsonboxing.com.

Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new mobile app downloadable on Apple and Google.

“I feel like I am really close to getting in position to fight for a world title, and I’m looking to get a big win at home against Saavedra,” stated Correa, who defeated top contender Saul Sanchez in his last fight.

“This is not an easy fight as Saavedra has fought tough against some big names. A victory will get me closer to my goal of fighting for a world title in 2023. I want to also express my appreciation to Thompson Boxing for showcasing me in the main event.”

“I am more than just an opponent,” said an upset minded Saavedra. “I have made a career out of giving people hard fights, and this will be no different. I want Correa to remember one thing – ‘don’t overlook me!’ I’m coming to win and win impressively.”

In the 8-round co-main event, Oakland’s own Damoni Cato-Cain (7-0, 6 KOs), who has a strong fanbase in Sacramento, California, battles Rashid Stevens (6-1, 5 KOs), of Gardena, California, in a super welterweight contest.

UNDERCARD BOUTS:

Cruiserweight Suray Muhmutovic (5-0-1, 45KOs), of San Francisco, CA, will fight Cody Kerr (2-1, 1 KO), of Spearfish, SD. (6-rounds)

Lightweight Cain Sandoval (6-0, 6 KOs) of Sacramento, CA, faces an opponent TBA. (6-rounds)

Welterweight Allen Medina, of Fresno, CA will make his pro debut against an opponent TBA. (4-rounds)

Opening the card will be middleweight Rowdy Montgomery (7-4-1,5 KOs) of Victorville, CA, facing Rick Graham (9-27-4, 4 KOs), of Houston, TX. (6-rounds)

Rich Marotta will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer. Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.

