Conor Benn’s ‘bias renouncement’ doesn’t help, fans want answers

Conor Benn released a statement in response to the British Board upholding a misconduct charge. It did him no favors with the UK fans.

Those who do or don’t support the British world welterweight title contender want answers. They want to know how a failed test came back with an adverse finding.

The British Boxing Board of Control looked into the “Vada issue” Benn mentioned in his response. However, Benn only spoke out to accuse the UK’s top boxing authority of bias.

Either there was clomifene in the test, or there wasn’t. But fans don’t want pushing back. They want an explanation of how and why this “issue” exists.

They also want to know why a fight they paid good money to see for hotels and travel expenses got called off two days before the Chris Eubank Jr. catchweight fight at the O2 Arena in London.

Conor Benn aims to clear his name

Nonetheless, Benn’s goal seems to be undoing an unjust campaign against his previous good name.

“Conor’s focus at this time is solely on clearing his name,” read the statement.

“The board, however, has made it extremely difficult for Conor to focus on doing that by its conduct of an unfair and biased procedure.”

Giving up his license in a further move that brought more questions than answers, Benn’s team added: “In such circumstances, Conor decided not to renew his license [which had lapsed].

“Conor told the Board that if it did not accept that his license had lapsed, he would renounce it.”

Problems continue to mount

Add to that the fact the Board has charged Benn with misconduct for an unrelated situation. The problems continue to mount.

“He strongly refutes the allegation of misconduct [which for the avoidance of doubt is *not* in relation to the VADA issue] and firmly believes that an independent tribunal will reach a wholly different conclusion.”

An independent tribunal could only serve to deflect from the central talking point surrounding Benn. And again, that’s how and why this whole circumstance came to fruition.

Benn seems happy to drag out his stance of waiting until a hearing to clear his name. However, not keeping the fans in the loop only makes the social media trolling campaign against him longer and more damaging.

Fans want answers

“At an appropriate time, Conor will speak out on this and on the doping allegation to the extent that he can while legal proceedings are ongoing.

“In the meantime, he reiterates, in no uncertain terms, that he is a clean athlete.”

Those legal proceedings will either be against the whistleblower who told a UK newspaper about the test and subsequently killed the Eubank event or possibly one or both of VADA and the BBBofC.

But why the public and media get forced to speculate remains a mystery. Nothing about this whole mess seems to be transparent.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is talking about potential contamination. But Benn himself is saying absolutely nothing.

The whole scenario reached a fever pitch after the Board released a statement on Wednesday.

“By a notice dated 17th October 2022, Mr. Conor Benn got called by the Board of the BBBofC to attend a hearing to deal with allegations of misconduct pursuant to Rule 25.1.1.

“The hearing took place on 21 st October 2022. On the morning of the hearing, Mr. Benn voluntarily relinquished his license with the BBBofC.

“In accordance with its Rules and Regulations, the Board determined the allegations following the hearing at which Mr. Benn was legally represented.

“The allegations of misconduct against Mr. Benn were upheld.”

Media kept guessing

Nothing in that statement alluded to possible action over the VADA test, meaning fans and media have to wait for the eventual outcome.

While this drags on, Benn cannot fight in the United Kingdom and would have to apply for a license elsewhere to continue his career.

Whether UK fans would back that move without more clarity over the VADA testing procedure is another story.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

