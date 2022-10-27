UK PPV savior Carl Froch takes credit for AJ’s Wembley sell-outs

Carl Froch believes he should take credit for the UK success of Matchroom Boxing and the selling out of Wembley Stadium by Anthony Joshua.

“The Cobra” discussed the situation regarding the English National Stadium as Tyson Fury attempts to do similar at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium.

Froch sees his clash against George Groves in front of 80,000 people at Wembley Stadium, which has become his catchphrase over the years, has opened the door for the likes of Anthony Joshua to go on to do the same.

The Nottingham man said his fight with Groves set Eddie Hearn on the road to success, something the Essex man has struggled to replicate without Joshua.

Carl Froch saved UK Pay Per View

Froch believes he’s single-handily saved the Pay Per View market on British soil in a final boast.

“That fight with George Groves at Wembley set a precedent for fights moving forward,” Froch told William Hill’s Stripped Podcast.

“Me and Eddie Hearn were good for each other. He was good for me because he got me back on Sky Sports. I brought Pay Per View back.

“That fight with George Groves was the catalyst for what Eddie Hearn has done today. He’ll tell you exactly the same.

“He worked hard and did his part. I did the fights and the winning and beat Groves in that rematch. But the Anthony Joshua thing, without that Groves fight, would that have happened?

“Would he have had those Wembley fights? People know now that they can go to Wembley and sell it out for a boxing match.

“You’ve got someone like AJ fighting Wladimir Klitschko for the world title. It’s not going to be anywhere else other than Wembley Stadium.

“So that Groves fight was definitely the catalyst for what Eddie Hearn did with Matchroom.

Taking credit for Anthony Joshua sellouts

“If you’re a fighter now and you’re world champion, you’ve got an opportunity to earn some really good money. That’s largely due to Eddie Hearn and myself.

“I take credit for that. Eddie Hearn will probably acknowledge that as well.”

It’s not like Carl Froch to be so modest about his tenure, even though his career was in the UK TV toilet before he linked up with Hearn.

Carl Froch UK TV blackout

His fight with Glenn Johnson in June 2011 couldn’t find a UK TV network that wanted to broadcast it despite being a world title fight and Showtime Super Series semi-final.

Froch booked his place against Andre Ward and lost badly. He then found a friend in Hearn who managed to save his UK reputation in an astonishing turnaround.

It’s not likely Froch can re-write that kind of history after an eight-year retirement.

