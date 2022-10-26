Top Casino Resorts Where Boxing Matches Have Been Held

We have all watched documentaries and deep-dive interviews of what happened to Tupac after the Mike Tyson fight at the illustrious MGM Grand, which may make you feel it’s safer to rather have your fun with sites like Amazon Slots offering classic favourites run by live dealers, or perhaps, it makes you wonder what other renowned casinos have hosted top billing boxing matches.

Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

Caesars Palace may be one of the most renowned boxing venues in the world, especially in the 1990s, with many titans of the boxing world having won and lost titles in the hallowed grounds of Caesars Palace. Titans such as Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard and even George Foreman before he was making grills. Caesars Palace has garnered a reputation for some truly iconic fights taking place at the venue, with many boxers having lost blood, sweat, tears, and even a few championship titles.

Trump Taj Mahal, Atlantic City

Although the name Trump may bare a heavyweight in recent years, it used to bare some heavyweight, lightweight, and even featherweight boxing matches. Most notably, in 1998, Floyd Mayweather Jr. won a fight against Tony Pep, and more recently, David Tua fought against Michael Moorer in 2002.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has not hosted big banner names like the Caesars Palace and MGM Grand, yet it has maintained a level of excitement and entertainment that matches any venue worldwide. Notable fights that have taken place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino are James DeGale vs Caleb Truax, where DeGale won by unanimous decision. What the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino lacks in famous fights, it more than makes up for in character and a wide variety of other entertainment.

MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Last but certainly not least, there is the MGM Grand that we mentioned earlier. Some of history’s most iconic fights have happened in the world-renowned casino, alongside the casino being featured in movies and other media, building a reputation as a must-experience location when visiting Los Vegas. There have been era-defining bouts that have taken place on the historic grounds of the MGM Grand, such as Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield in 1996 and 1997, and more recently, there was Floyd Mayweather vs Canelo Alvarez in 2013.

Conclusion

Casinos have long been the desired location for truly great fights, and it does not seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. If the fight has big names involved, it will most likely take place at a stunning casino with eye-catching architecture and immersive games to keep you busy before and long after the fight has been decided.