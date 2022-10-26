Tommy Morrison’s heavy-handed sons at crossroads after setbacks

The hard-hitting heavyweight boxing sons of Tommy Morrison had a year to forget between the end of 2021 and 2022, respectively.

World Boxing News has purposefully tracked the progress of Trey Lippe Morrison, 33, and 32-year-old Kenzie Witt Morrison for the past eight years.

Both decided to give professional boxing a go after the tragic passing of their father in September 2013.

At the time of his passing, WBN was in constant contact with Tommy as he tried to clear his name of allegations over his HIV status.

Since then, WBN has helped his widow Trish continue the fight and get the word out.

It was only recently that Trish had a court appeal over testing new samples from Tommy’s DNA to prove the wrongdoing of many resulted in his career being ended prematurely.

But that’s a whole other story.

Boxing sons of Tommy Morrison

The path of Trey and Kenzie seemed to open up simultaneously as the pair of half-brothers began knocking every opponent out following their 2014 debuts.

They fought on the same card several times and had the power to put bums on seats, just like their dad.

Trey raced to 18-0 with 17 KOs. Kenzie was 20-0-2 with 18 KOs, many of which came in the first two rounds. They were wrecking machines – who nurtured the right way – could go far with the Morrison name.

But between 2021 and 2022, their trajectory has altered. Trey was beaten via a shocking knockout against Mike Balogun in 161 seconds.

For his part, Kenzie lost a decision last week on the Triller “Lineage of Greatness II” card at Memorial Hall in Kansas City.

Robert Simms took an eight-round decision triumph. It was a rock-hard body blow to the brothers and their ambitions to follow their father to the division’s top.

Tommy Morrison – The Duke

Tommy conquered the WBO title, becoming the first caucasian to do so for a long time. He became known as “The Great White Hope” in some corners of the country.

Calling himself “The Duke,” Morrison had the tools to knock anybody out. However, his fearless nature would often get him into trouble.

Maybe, unlike Trey and Kenzie, Tommy had that extra level that made him special. His sons may need a rethink to compete with the top names in the sport.

Bridgerweight option

There could be a future pathway to a title, but it may have to come at bridgerweight. Trey and Kenzie hover around the same 225 to 245 markers and could easily boil down to the 224 limit for a run in the lower division.

Due to a considerable lack of depth at bridgerweight, a title run may not be out of the realm of possibility for either.

Speaking to WBN previously about their career hopes, they had realistic mindsets before the setbacks.

“There’s always a little bit of pressure with him being my father because he was a great boxer,” Lippe Morrison told WBN.

“You know I’m trying to live up to what he was. I know there will always be a little bit of pressure with that. But I have to try and focus on myself in boxing.

“I’m different no matter if I’m his son or not. But I’m going to be a different boxer, too.

“I’m sure there are things I do that are the same as he did, but they’re also those differences too.

“So I have to focus on me and make my own style, and hopefully, through that, I’ll live up to his legacy.”

No regrets

Kenzie told WBN: “Dad was always in our ear about getting into the sport growing up. But Trey had his eye on football, and I was a basketball player.

“Ever since I was five or six years old, I have always had a heavy bag. I remember watching dad fight in person and on TV. It’s kind of who I am, you know.

“I know that if I don’t give it everything I’ve got and at least try, I will regret it for the rest of my life. That is something that pushes me to keep going every day,” he added.

Hopefully, they can both bounce back, whether moving down in weight or not.

