Giovanni De Carolis vs Daniele Scardina on Jan 27 in Milan

OPI Since 82 will promote the rematch between Giovanni De Carolis and Daniele Scardina, on Friday 27th January 2023 at the Allianz Cloud in Milan.

At stake the WBO Intercontinental super middleweight title and the Italian pride.

The first fight, which took place the last 13th May, has been the most iconic Italian boxing fight of the last 10 years that captured the people and media attention and that brought around 5.000 people at the Allianz Cloud.

Inside the four corners one single man emerged as the clear winner, and he was Giovanni De Carolis who won by TKO in the fifth round.

Although the fight was a disappointment for him, the idea of the rematch has been pushed strongly by Daniele Scardina himself, as Christian and Alessandro Cherchi from OPI Since 82 confirm:

“Daniele is a resilient tough boxer. He is conscious of the mistakes he made during the first fight, but he also knows how to improve and how to learn from what has happened. He is training hard but more than that, it’s that he has a strong mental attitude. He has a vision. Daniele is completely convinced that he can beat De Carolis”.

Giovanni De Carolis answers back from Rome. After that magical night of last May, he gained even more enthusiasm in his training sessions and is mentally and physically stronger than ever.

“I did a very good performance that night in Milan and I want to repeat it. Me and Daniele really gave the fans and the public a huge show and I think that Italian boxing needs two fighters like us, who give everything they have in the ring”.

Further information on tickets and tv outlets of the show will be released soon.